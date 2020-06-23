Rent Calculator
Last updated April 17 2019 at 7:13 AM

914 66th Pl. Se
914 66th Place Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
914 66th Place Southeast, Everett, WA 98203
View Ridge Madison
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
garage
Nice yard, fireplace, can walk to most things. Bus is very close quite neighborhood. All lighting under ground with paved streets and sidewalks With a garage for storage or your car.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 914 66th Pl. Se have any available units?
914 66th Pl. Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Everett, WA
.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Everett Rent Report
.
What amenities does 914 66th Pl. Se have?
Some of 914 66th Pl. Se's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 914 66th Pl. Se currently offering any rent specials?
914 66th Pl. Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 66th Pl. Se pet-friendly?
No, 914 66th Pl. Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Everett
.
Does 914 66th Pl. Se offer parking?
Yes, 914 66th Pl. Se offers parking.
Does 914 66th Pl. Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 914 66th Pl. Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 66th Pl. Se have a pool?
No, 914 66th Pl. Se does not have a pool.
Does 914 66th Pl. Se have accessible units?
No, 914 66th Pl. Se does not have accessible units.
Does 914 66th Pl. Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 914 66th Pl. Se has units with dishwashers.
