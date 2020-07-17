All apartments in Everett
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

8305 5th Ave W

8305 5th Ave W · (425) 879-4667
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8305 5th Ave W, Everett, WA 98204
Westmont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $1800 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Bosna Townhomes - Property Id: 307888

Release your inner chef and whip up Sunday brunch, or pop, pop, pop! Cozy up with a bowl of fresh popcorn and Netflix. With lots of light, an open floor plan layout and rich finishes you're sure to love entertaining and living here. Cherry wood cabinets and granite counters throughout. Bar counter in the kitchen as well as a side by side refrigerator with an ice maker and a built in microwave. Full sized washer and dryer in the laundry room and an attached two car garage. Truly, everything you need for today's modern living.

Be the first to live here! Bosna Townhomes is a small, BRAND NEW town home community in a great location. Close to shopping, dining, golf and parks and rec. Minutes from Boeing, Amazon, Fedex, Funko, and more.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/8305-5th-ave-w-everett-wa/307888
Property Id 307888

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5954513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8305 5th Ave W have any available units?
8305 5th Ave W has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 8305 5th Ave W have?
Some of 8305 5th Ave W's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8305 5th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
8305 5th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8305 5th Ave W pet-friendly?
No, 8305 5th Ave W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 8305 5th Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 8305 5th Ave W offers parking.
Does 8305 5th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8305 5th Ave W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8305 5th Ave W have a pool?
No, 8305 5th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 8305 5th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 8305 5th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 8305 5th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8305 5th Ave W has units with dishwashers.
