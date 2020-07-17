Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage ice maker

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Bosna Townhomes - Property Id: 307888



Release your inner chef and whip up Sunday brunch, or pop, pop, pop! Cozy up with a bowl of fresh popcorn and Netflix. With lots of light, an open floor plan layout and rich finishes you're sure to love entertaining and living here. Cherry wood cabinets and granite counters throughout. Bar counter in the kitchen as well as a side by side refrigerator with an ice maker and a built in microwave. Full sized washer and dryer in the laundry room and an attached two car garage. Truly, everything you need for today's modern living.



Be the first to live here! Bosna Townhomes is a small, BRAND NEW town home community in a great location. Close to shopping, dining, golf and parks and rec. Minutes from Boeing, Amazon, Fedex, Funko, and more.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/8305-5th-ave-w-everett-wa/307888

Property Id 307888



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5954513)