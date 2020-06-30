All apartments in Everett
7110 Jefferson Ave
7110 Jefferson Ave

7110 Jefferson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7110 Jefferson Avenue, Everett, WA 98203
Pinehurst

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This Recently Renovated gem is Conveniently Located.Welcome home to this Charming Historic {Rambler} 3 bed 2 bath on Large Lot w/ Fully Fenced Backyard. This charming home features a Beautiful English Rose Garden w/ Patio & Large western facing back deck. HUGE master bedroom w/ French doors to the Privacy within the yard, Walk in Closet w/ built in cabinets, & a Fully Tiled 5 piece master bath W/ Heated Floors. Updated kitchen features Brand New Cabinets,Granite Counter Tops, and Black Stainless Steel Appliances. Open Concept Living Area. Fresh Paint w/ Exterior Painting Scheduled. Historic Shiplap Room & Wall. Large 1 car Garage w/ Additional Storage and Work Shed. One Minute form Access to I-5. Scheduled Showings Only!! Please Call (425)535-5304 to set an appointment to SEE IT FOR YOURSELF!

OUR REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $6,450

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | No-Smoking Property

Pet Policy: Dogs Allowed, 2 Max., 30lbs or less (NO Cats, No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage)
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55, Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,150, Security Deposit $2,150 and Administrative fee applies (Standard 12 month lease)

Amenities: Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Refridgerator, Extra Storage, Garage, Security System, Fenced Backyard, Pets 2 max/less than 30lbs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7110 Jefferson Ave have any available units?
7110 Jefferson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 7110 Jefferson Ave have?
Some of 7110 Jefferson Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7110 Jefferson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7110 Jefferson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7110 Jefferson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7110 Jefferson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7110 Jefferson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7110 Jefferson Ave offers parking.
Does 7110 Jefferson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7110 Jefferson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7110 Jefferson Ave have a pool?
No, 7110 Jefferson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7110 Jefferson Ave have accessible units?
No, 7110 Jefferson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7110 Jefferson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7110 Jefferson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
