7110 Jefferson Ave

This Recently Renovated gem is Conveniently Located.Welcome home to this Charming Historic {Rambler} 3 bed 2 bath on Large Lot w/ Fully Fenced Backyard. This charming home features a Beautiful English Rose Garden w/ Patio & Large western facing back deck. HUGE master bedroom w/ French doors to the Privacy within the yard, Walk in Closet w/ built in cabinets, & a Fully Tiled 5 piece master bath W/ Heated Floors. Updated kitchen features Brand New Cabinets,Granite Counter Tops, and Black Stainless Steel Appliances. Open Concept Living Area. Fresh Paint w/ Exterior Painting Scheduled. Historic Shiplap Room & Wall. Large 1 car Garage w/ Additional Storage and Work Shed. One Minute form Access to I-5. Scheduled Showings Only!! Please Call (425)535-5304 to set an appointment to SEE IT FOR YOURSELF!



OUR REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $6,450



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | No-Smoking Property



Pet Policy: Dogs Allowed, 2 Max., 30lbs or less (NO Cats, No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage)

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55, Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,150, Security Deposit $2,150 and Administrative fee applies (Standard 12 month lease)



Amenities: Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Refridgerator, Extra Storage, Garage, Security System, Fenced Backyard, Pets 2 max/less than 30lbs