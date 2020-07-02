6321 BEVERLY BLVD. - 6

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

Beverly Blvd Apartments is an eight unit building in a residential area near Everett Mall with easy access to I-5 and SR 99.

Ample parking both on street and off.



Water, sewer and garbage is included in the rent



We are willing to consider applicants who have marginal credit scores, bankruptcy, legal issues, etc on a case by case basis. We are looking for people who can afford the rent, have stable income/employment and no negative rental history. Perfect credit is not as important as a steady and dependable job. Section 8 considered.



Making application (it's free) to rent the apartment is required in order to schedule a tour.



TO MAKE APPLICATION AND SEE PHOTOS PLEASE VISIT: https://cnjproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home