6321 BEVERLY BLVD. - 6
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:46 AM

6321 BEVERLY BLVD. - 6

6321 Beverly Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6321 Beverly Boulevard, Everett, WA 98203
Pinehurst

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
Beverly Blvd Apartments is an eight unit building in a residential area near Everett Mall with easy access to I-5 and SR 99.
Ample parking both on street and off.

Water, sewer and garbage is included in the rent

We are willing to consider applicants who have marginal credit scores, bankruptcy, legal issues, etc on a case by case basis. We are looking for people who can afford the rent, have stable income/employment and no negative rental history. Perfect credit is not as important as a steady and dependable job. Section 8 considered.

Making application (it's free) to rent the apartment is required in order to schedule a tour.

TO MAKE APPLICATION AND SEE PHOTOS PLEASE VISIT: https://cnjproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6321 BEVERLY BLVD. - 6 have any available units?
6321 BEVERLY BLVD. - 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
Is 6321 BEVERLY BLVD. - 6 currently offering any rent specials?
6321 BEVERLY BLVD. - 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6321 BEVERLY BLVD. - 6 pet-friendly?
No, 6321 BEVERLY BLVD. - 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 6321 BEVERLY BLVD. - 6 offer parking?
Yes, 6321 BEVERLY BLVD. - 6 offers parking.
Does 6321 BEVERLY BLVD. - 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6321 BEVERLY BLVD. - 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6321 BEVERLY BLVD. - 6 have a pool?
No, 6321 BEVERLY BLVD. - 6 does not have a pool.
Does 6321 BEVERLY BLVD. - 6 have accessible units?
No, 6321 BEVERLY BLVD. - 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 6321 BEVERLY BLVD. - 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6321 BEVERLY BLVD. - 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6321 BEVERLY BLVD. - 6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6321 BEVERLY BLVD. - 6 does not have units with air conditioning.

