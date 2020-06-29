All apartments in Everett
6311 Highland Dr

6311 Highland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6311 Highland Drive, Everett, WA 98203
Pinehurst

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Rambler - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rambler has new carpet and paint throughout the home. The open kitchen/living room has skylights ensuring lots of natural light. The living room has a sliding door that gives access to the back deck/yard. The Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom includes a walk in closet as well as an attached full bath. Washer and Dryer included. Exterior has a large patio and detached work shed, plenty of parking. This home is close to I-5 and restaurants. Non-smoking. No pets. AB/KB

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5518357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6311 Highland Dr have any available units?
6311 Highland Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 6311 Highland Dr have?
Some of 6311 Highland Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6311 Highland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6311 Highland Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6311 Highland Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6311 Highland Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 6311 Highland Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6311 Highland Dr offers parking.
Does 6311 Highland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6311 Highland Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6311 Highland Dr have a pool?
No, 6311 Highland Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6311 Highland Dr have accessible units?
No, 6311 Highland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6311 Highland Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6311 Highland Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
