6311 Highland Dr

Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Rambler - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rambler has new carpet and paint throughout the home. The open kitchen/living room has skylights ensuring lots of natural light. The living room has a sliding door that gives access to the back deck/yard. The Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom includes a walk in closet as well as an attached full bath. Washer and Dryer included. Exterior has a large patio and detached work shed, plenty of parking. This home is close to I-5 and restaurants. Non-smoking. No pets. AB/KB



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5518357)