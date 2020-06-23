All apartments in Everett
Find more places like 615 75th St SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Everett, WA
/
615 75th St SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

615 75th St SE

615 75th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Everett
See all
Evergreen
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

615 75th St, Everett, WA 98203
Evergreen

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This 582 square foot condo home has 2 bedrooms and 1.0 bathrooms. It is located at 615 75th St SE Everett, Washington.

(RLNE4648963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 75th St SE have any available units?
615 75th St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
Is 615 75th St SE currently offering any rent specials?
615 75th St SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 75th St SE pet-friendly?
No, 615 75th St SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 615 75th St SE offer parking?
No, 615 75th St SE does not offer parking.
Does 615 75th St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 75th St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 75th St SE have a pool?
No, 615 75th St SE does not have a pool.
Does 615 75th St SE have accessible units?
No, 615 75th St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 615 75th St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 75th St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 615 75th St SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 75th St SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arterra
711 W Casino Rd
Everett, WA 98204
Latitude
12907 E Gibson Rd
Everett, WA 98204
Camelot Apartments
11030 Evergreen Way
Everett, WA 98204
Bluwater
11311 19th Ave SE
Everett, WA 98208
The Winsley
9900 12th Ave W
Everett, WA 98204
Timberline Court
1020 112th St SW
Everett, WA 98204
Lakeside Apartments
747 75th St SE
Everett, WA 98203
Charter Club
1701 121st St SE
Everett, WA 98208

Similar Pages

Everett 1 BedroomsEverett 2 Bedrooms
Everett Apartments with BalconyEverett Dog Friendly Apartments
Everett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WA
Sammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestmontHolly
Everett Mall SouthCascade View
Port GardnerEvergreen

Apartments Near Colleges

Everett Community CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College