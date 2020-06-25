Rent Calculator
Home
/
Everett, WA
/
5022 27th Ave W
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5022 27th Ave W
5022 27th Avenue West
·
No Longer Available
Location
5022 27th Avenue West, Everett, WA 98203
Boulevard Bluffs
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
5022 27th Ave W Available 05/01/19 -
(RLNE4778600)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5022 27th Ave W have any available units?
5022 27th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Everett, WA
.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Everett Rent Report
.
Is 5022 27th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
5022 27th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5022 27th Ave W pet-friendly?
No, 5022 27th Ave W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Everett
.
Does 5022 27th Ave W offer parking?
No, 5022 27th Ave W does not offer parking.
Does 5022 27th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5022 27th Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5022 27th Ave W have a pool?
No, 5022 27th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 5022 27th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 5022 27th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 5022 27th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 5022 27th Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5022 27th Ave W have units with air conditioning?
No, 5022 27th Ave W does not have units with air conditioning.
