4631 Fowler Ave
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM
4631 Fowler Ave
4631 Fowler Ave
Location
4631 Fowler Ave, Everett, WA 98203
South Forest Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1 bedroom/1 bath duplex
Shared laundry
Tenant pays electric and their portion of WSG
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4631 Fowler Ave have any available units?
4631 Fowler Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Everett, WA
.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
Everett Rent Report
.
Is 4631 Fowler Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4631 Fowler Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4631 Fowler Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4631 Fowler Ave is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Everett
.
Does 4631 Fowler Ave offer parking?
No, 4631 Fowler Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4631 Fowler Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4631 Fowler Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4631 Fowler Ave have a pool?
No, 4631 Fowler Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4631 Fowler Ave have accessible units?
No, 4631 Fowler Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4631 Fowler Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4631 Fowler Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4631 Fowler Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4631 Fowler Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
