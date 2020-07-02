Rent Calculator
Last updated January 22 2020
1 of 9
4629 Fowler Ave
4629 Fowler Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4629 Fowler Avenue, Everett, WA 98203
South Forest Park
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
carport
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
1 bedroom/1 bath, shared laundry room, great yard and ample parking
Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath duplex with hardwood floors!
Great yard and carport
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4629 Fowler Ave have any available units?
4629 Fowler Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Everett, WA
.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
Everett Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4629 Fowler Ave have?
Some of 4629 Fowler Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and carport.
Amenities section
.
Is 4629 Fowler Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4629 Fowler Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4629 Fowler Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4629 Fowler Ave is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Everett
.
Does 4629 Fowler Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4629 Fowler Ave offers parking.
Does 4629 Fowler Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4629 Fowler Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4629 Fowler Ave have a pool?
No, 4629 Fowler Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4629 Fowler Ave have accessible units?
No, 4629 Fowler Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4629 Fowler Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4629 Fowler Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
