3925 High St

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated range

Fully updated 1556 sq ft, 3 bed, 1 bath with a main level bedroom. - This 3 bedroom 1 bath 1556 SQ FT home has been fully updated from top to bottom. On the main level you will find the living room, family room, dining room, kitchen with nook area, laundry room, bathroom and main level bedroom. Upstairs are two additional bedrooms, a loft area and sitting room off one of the bedrooms. This amazing home offers a large deck, fully fenced backyard, pellet stove and so much more!



Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.



For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.



http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf

Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516



(RLNE5101445)