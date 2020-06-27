All apartments in Everett
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:02 AM

3925 High St

3925 High Street · No Longer Available
Location

3925 High Street, Everett, WA 98201
Port Gardner

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Fully updated 1556 sq ft, 3 bed, 1 bath with a main level bedroom. - This 3 bedroom 1 bath 1556 SQ FT home has been fully updated from top to bottom. On the main level you will find the living room, family room, dining room, kitchen with nook area, laundry room, bathroom and main level bedroom. Upstairs are two additional bedrooms, a loft area and sitting room off one of the bedrooms. This amazing home offers a large deck, fully fenced backyard, pellet stove and so much more!

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

(RLNE5101445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

