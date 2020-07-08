3323 Hoyt Avenue Unit D

Amenities

Brand New Townhouse Available For Rent! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 9 ft ceilings, laminate flooring, gas fireplace, quartz counter tops, tile backslash, stainless steel appliances, main floor utility, washer and dryer is included Beautiful natural light and common area with private deck and 1 car detached garage with additional 1 designated space for parking. Great location minutes from freeways, Everett Waterfront, Everett Naval Base, Providence Hospitals, Everett Clinic, Boeing, YMCA, Amtrak & Mukilteo. Pets case by case small dog only with deposit.

Unit D is in back with Alley Access tenant pays all utilities

