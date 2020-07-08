All apartments in Everett
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:24 AM

3323 Hoyt Avenue Unit D

3323 Hoyt Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3323 Hoyt Avenue, Everett, WA 98201
Port Gardner

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Brand New Townhouse Available For Rent! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 9 ft ceilings, laminate flooring, gas fireplace, quartz counter tops, tile backslash, stainless steel appliances, main floor utility, washer and dryer is included Beautiful natural light and common area with private deck and 1 car detached garage with additional 1 designated space for parking. Great location minutes from freeways, Everett Waterfront, Everett Naval Base, Providence Hospitals, Everett Clinic, Boeing, YMCA, Amtrak & Mukilteo. Pets case by case small dog only with deposit.
Unit D is in back with Alley Access tenant pays all utilities
apply online at www.PropertyManagementPNW.com

Pacific NW Realty Services
www.propertymanagementpnw.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3323 Hoyt Avenue Unit D have any available units?
3323 Hoyt Avenue Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 3323 Hoyt Avenue Unit D have?
Some of 3323 Hoyt Avenue Unit D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3323 Hoyt Avenue Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
3323 Hoyt Avenue Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3323 Hoyt Avenue Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 3323 Hoyt Avenue Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 3323 Hoyt Avenue Unit D offer parking?
Yes, 3323 Hoyt Avenue Unit D offers parking.
Does 3323 Hoyt Avenue Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3323 Hoyt Avenue Unit D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3323 Hoyt Avenue Unit D have a pool?
No, 3323 Hoyt Avenue Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 3323 Hoyt Avenue Unit D have accessible units?
No, 3323 Hoyt Avenue Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 3323 Hoyt Avenue Unit D have units with dishwashers?
No, 3323 Hoyt Avenue Unit D does not have units with dishwashers.

