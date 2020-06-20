3222 Hoyt Ave, Unit C

Amenities
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)
Fabulous 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom duplex/triplex home property rental situated in a very walkable Port Gardner neighborhood in Everett, WA.
This unit is just minutes away to and from Downtown Everett.
Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Walk Score: 79
Nearby parks: Everett Park, Forgotten Creek Nature Area, and Rucker Hill Park.
Bus lines:
7 S to Mall Station - N to College Station - 0.0 mile
3 S to Seaway TC - N to Everett Station - 0.1 mile
18 W to Mukilteo - E to Everett Station - 0.1 mile
Swift Blue Everett - Aurora Village - 0.2 mile
Rail lines:
Amtrak Rail Plus - 0.6 mile
Sounder North Sounder Everett – Seattle - 0.6 mile
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5813070)