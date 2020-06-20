All apartments in Everett
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

3222 Hoyt Ave, Unit C

3222 Hoyt Avenue · (408) 917-0430
Location

3222 Hoyt Avenue, Everett, WA 98201
Port Gardner

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
Fabulous 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom duplex/triplex home property rental situated in a very walkable Port Gardner neighborhood in Everett, WA.

This unit is just minutes away to and from Downtown Everett.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 79

Nearby parks: Everett Park, Forgotten Creek Nature Area, and Rucker Hill Park.

Bus lines:
7 S to Mall Station - N to College Station - 0.0 mile
3 S to Seaway TC - N to Everett Station - 0.1 mile
18 W to Mukilteo - E to Everett Station - 0.1 mile
Swift Blue Everett - Aurora Village - 0.2 mile

Rail lines:
Amtrak Rail Plus - 0.6 mile
Sounder North Sounder Everett – Seattle - 0.6 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5813070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3222 Hoyt Ave, Unit C have any available units?
3222 Hoyt Ave, Unit C has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 3222 Hoyt Ave, Unit C have?
Some of 3222 Hoyt Ave, Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3222 Hoyt Ave, Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
3222 Hoyt Ave, Unit C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3222 Hoyt Ave, Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 3222 Hoyt Ave, Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 3222 Hoyt Ave, Unit C offer parking?
No, 3222 Hoyt Ave, Unit C does not offer parking.
Does 3222 Hoyt Ave, Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3222 Hoyt Ave, Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3222 Hoyt Ave, Unit C have a pool?
No, 3222 Hoyt Ave, Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 3222 Hoyt Ave, Unit C have accessible units?
No, 3222 Hoyt Ave, Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 3222 Hoyt Ave, Unit C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3222 Hoyt Ave, Unit C has units with dishwashers.
