3222 Hoyt Ave, Unit C

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher 24hr maintenance microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr maintenance

Fabulous 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom duplex/triplex home property rental situated in a very walkable Port Gardner neighborhood in Everett, WA.



This unit is just minutes away to and from Downtown Everett.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 79



Nearby parks: Everett Park, Forgotten Creek Nature Area, and Rucker Hill Park.



Bus lines:

7 S to Mall Station - N to College Station - 0.0 mile

3 S to Seaway TC - N to Everett Station - 0.1 mile

18 W to Mukilteo - E to Everett Station - 0.1 mile

Swift Blue Everett - Aurora Village - 0.2 mile



Rail lines:

Amtrak Rail Plus - 0.6 mile

Sounder North Sounder Everett – Seattle - 0.6 mile



No Pets Allowed



