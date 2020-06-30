All apartments in Everett
Last updated January 15 2020 at 6:10 AM

3132 Lombard Ave, Unit 1

3132 Lombard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3132 Lombard Avenue, Everett, WA 98201
Port Gardner

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Check out this awesome, conveniently located ground level, Corner Unit!
Bathroom fully remodeled & New Flooring + paint throughout!

Friendly, quiet neighbors in this small, 7 unit building.
Lombard Apartments are conveniently located within walking distance of Everett Transit Center, Xfinity Center, & downtown Everett. Easy access to transit, I-5, and Broadway.

Small, 7 unit building with friendly, respectful neighbors makes Lombard Apartments a wonderful place to call home.

$40 application fee, per person over the age of 18

W/S/G is a flat $45 / month per person, electricity paid separately

Up to two pets (30lbs or less) allowed. NO PET FEE/ DEPOSIT/RENT.

---

All applicants must meet the following minimum qualifications for tenancy:

Income: Gross income must be at least 2.5x rent amount. Employment/Income must be verified with past 2 months pay stubs or other financial statement

Credit: 600+ credit score with 5 or less late payments or collection notices on record

Criminal History: A felony of any type or any criminal record against a person, property, or related to drug possession, use or distribution will not be considered for tenancy.

Rental History: Current and/or prior rental references must be favorable. Eviction Records within the past 3 years will not be considered for occupancy. Applicants who received 3 or more lease violation notices from their previous landlord will not be considered for occupancy.

**All necessary documents to be furnished in person directly to Leasing Manager or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com**

Fair Housing Provider. Requests for reasonable accommodation for application to be made in person or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3132 Lombard Ave, Unit 1 have any available units?
3132 Lombard Ave, Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 3132 Lombard Ave, Unit 1 have?
Some of 3132 Lombard Ave, Unit 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3132 Lombard Ave, Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3132 Lombard Ave, Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3132 Lombard Ave, Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3132 Lombard Ave, Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3132 Lombard Ave, Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3132 Lombard Ave, Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 3132 Lombard Ave, Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3132 Lombard Ave, Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3132 Lombard Ave, Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 3132 Lombard Ave, Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3132 Lombard Ave, Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 3132 Lombard Ave, Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3132 Lombard Ave, Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3132 Lombard Ave, Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

