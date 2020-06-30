3132 Lombard Ave, Unit 1

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated furnished

Check out this awesome, conveniently located ground level, Corner Unit!

Bathroom fully remodeled & New Flooring + paint throughout!



Friendly, quiet neighbors in this small, 7 unit building.

Lombard Apartments are conveniently located within walking distance of Everett Transit Center, Xfinity Center, & downtown Everett. Easy access to transit, I-5, and Broadway.



Small, 7 unit building with friendly, respectful neighbors makes Lombard Apartments a wonderful place to call home.



$40 application fee, per person over the age of 18



W/S/G is a flat $45 / month per person, electricity paid separately



Up to two pets (30lbs or less) allowed. NO PET FEE/ DEPOSIT/RENT.



---



All applicants must meet the following minimum qualifications for tenancy:



Income: Gross income must be at least 2.5x rent amount. Employment/Income must be verified with past 2 months pay stubs or other financial statement



Credit: 600+ credit score with 5 or less late payments or collection notices on record



Criminal History: A felony of any type or any criminal record against a person, property, or related to drug possession, use or distribution will not be considered for tenancy.



Rental History: Current and/or prior rental references must be favorable. Eviction Records within the past 3 years will not be considered for occupancy. Applicants who received 3 or more lease violation notices from their previous landlord will not be considered for occupancy.



**All necessary documents to be furnished in person directly to Leasing Manager or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com**



Fair Housing Provider. Requests for reasonable accommodation for application to be made in person or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com