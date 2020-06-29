All apartments in Everett
2232 Hoyt Avenue - 3

2232 Hoyt Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2232 Hoyt Avenue, Everett, WA 98201
Bayside

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
Second Story 1bd/1ba with loads of natural light in the heart of Downtown Everett

Renter Requirements:
Minimum Credit of 600
Monthly Income Greater than 2.5x rent
Good rental history
One cat okay with additional $35/mo pet rent and $250 deposit
No dogs allowed

This approx 525 sq foot 1bd/1ba sits on the second floor of a five unit building and has lots of windows to let in loads of natural light. There is even a peek-a-boo view of the water and mountains from the living room. The unit features new floors, fresh paint, new double pane vinyl windows and a paid shared washer and dryer. It is located in the heart of downtown Everett near major bus lines, coffee shops restaurants and all the amenities of downtown.

Owner pays ALL utilities except for gas (electricity paid by owner). Tenant billed back $125/mo utility charge. Tenant responsible for own gas. 12 month lease required. Security deposit = $1100. First month's rent + security deposit moves you in.

Apply online at www.AsgardProperties.org. $40 application fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2232 Hoyt Avenue - 3 have any available units?
2232 Hoyt Avenue - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
Is 2232 Hoyt Avenue - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2232 Hoyt Avenue - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2232 Hoyt Avenue - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2232 Hoyt Avenue - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 2232 Hoyt Avenue - 3 offer parking?
No, 2232 Hoyt Avenue - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 2232 Hoyt Avenue - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2232 Hoyt Avenue - 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2232 Hoyt Avenue - 3 have a pool?
No, 2232 Hoyt Avenue - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 2232 Hoyt Avenue - 3 have accessible units?
No, 2232 Hoyt Avenue - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2232 Hoyt Avenue - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2232 Hoyt Avenue - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2232 Hoyt Avenue - 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2232 Hoyt Avenue - 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
