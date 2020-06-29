2232 Hoyt Avenue - 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

Second Story 1bd/1ba with loads of natural light in the heart of Downtown Everett



Renter Requirements:

Minimum Credit of 600

Monthly Income Greater than 2.5x rent

Good rental history

One cat okay with additional $35/mo pet rent and $250 deposit

No dogs allowed



This approx 525 sq foot 1bd/1ba sits on the second floor of a five unit building and has lots of windows to let in loads of natural light. There is even a peek-a-boo view of the water and mountains from the living room. The unit features new floors, fresh paint, new double pane vinyl windows and a paid shared washer and dryer. It is located in the heart of downtown Everett near major bus lines, coffee shops restaurants and all the amenities of downtown.



Owner pays ALL utilities except for gas (electricity paid by owner). Tenant billed back $125/mo utility charge. Tenant responsible for own gas. 12 month lease required. Security deposit = $1100. First month's rent + security deposit moves you in.



Apply online at www.AsgardProperties.org. $40 application fee