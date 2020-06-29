2232 Hoyt Avenue - 3

Amenities
Second Story 1bd/1ba with loads of natural light in the heart of Downtown Everett
Renter Requirements:
Minimum Credit of 600
Monthly Income Greater than 2.5x rent
Good rental history
One cat okay with additional $35/mo pet rent and $250 deposit
No dogs allowed
This approx 525 sq foot 1bd/1ba sits on the second floor of a five unit building and has lots of windows to let in loads of natural light. There is even a peek-a-boo view of the water and mountains from the living room. The unit features new floors, fresh paint, new double pane vinyl windows and a paid shared washer and dryer. It is located in the heart of downtown Everett near major bus lines, coffee shops restaurants and all the amenities of downtown.
Owner pays ALL utilities except for gas (electricity paid by owner). Tenant billed back $125/mo utility charge. Tenant responsible for own gas. 12 month lease required. Security deposit = $1100. First month's rent + security deposit moves you in.
Apply online at www.AsgardProperties.org. $40 application fee