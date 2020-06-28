All apartments in Everett
Last updated August 20 2019 at 1:40 AM

2229 Jackson Ave

2229 Jackson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2229 Jackson Avenue, Everett, WA 98203
Pinehurst

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
This Charming Home is part of a Three-Unit Complex, this unit is Well-Lit with an Updated Kitchen which features Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, and has an Additional Island Perfect For Entertaining. The main living area has Large Windows which provide an Abundance of Natural Light. The Bathroom features Beautiful Tile Floors and the Cozy Bedrooms are a Must See with Hints of Craftsmen Style Architecture! Fenced Backyard, and Private Deck mean Plenty of Room to relax and enjoy the Summer Sun. Minutes away from I-5 and in a Quiet Neighborhood.

Sorry, No Pets at this property

OUR REQUIREMENTS

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $5,400

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted.

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage)
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55, Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,800, Security Deposit $1,800 and Administrative fee applies (Standard 12 month lease) - Non-Smoking property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2229 Jackson Ave have any available units?
2229 Jackson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 2229 Jackson Ave have?
Some of 2229 Jackson Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2229 Jackson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2229 Jackson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2229 Jackson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2229 Jackson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 2229 Jackson Ave offer parking?
No, 2229 Jackson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2229 Jackson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2229 Jackson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2229 Jackson Ave have a pool?
No, 2229 Jackson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2229 Jackson Ave have accessible units?
No, 2229 Jackson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2229 Jackson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2229 Jackson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
