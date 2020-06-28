2229 Jackson Ave

Amenities

This Charming Home is part of a Three-Unit Complex, this unit is Well-Lit with an Updated Kitchen which features Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, and has an Additional Island Perfect For Entertaining. The main living area has Large Windows which provide an Abundance of Natural Light. The Bathroom features Beautiful Tile Floors and the Cozy Bedrooms are a Must See with Hints of Craftsmen Style Architecture! Fenced Backyard, and Private Deck mean Plenty of Room to relax and enjoy the Summer Sun. Minutes away from I-5 and in a Quiet Neighborhood.



Sorry, No Pets at this property



OUR REQUIREMENTS



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $5,400



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted.



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage)

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55, Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,800, Security Deposit $1,800 and Administrative fee applies (Standard 12 month lease) - Non-Smoking property.