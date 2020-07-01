All apartments in Everett
Last updated January 22 2020 at 12:50 AM

2209 Colby Ave

2209 Colby Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2209 Colby Avenue, Everett, WA 98201
Bayside

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
This Spacious Ground Floor unit has 2 Bedrooms and 1.5 Baths, it has 1,240 Sq ft. and a Secure Entrance w/ Intercom. The large open Living room, Dining room, charming Kitchen flow well and has good Closet/Pantry space. A large Laundry room complete with full size washer and dryer with more storage and another Storage Closet out by Garage. Park off the street in your Private Garage bay with ally access. Walking distance to Downtown Everett, Everett Community College and loads of local Restaurants and Shopping. Sorry No Pets Allowed at this Property

OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $4,185 | Non-Smoking Property

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease

Pet Policy: Sorry, No Pets Allowed. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities $27.50 per person for Water/Sewer/Garbage (Electric bill to be put in tenants name)
Showings by Appointment only

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,395 | Security Deposit $1,395 | $250 Document fee applies

Amenities: Garage, Secure entry front door, Additional Storage

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2209 Colby Ave have any available units?
2209 Colby Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 2209 Colby Ave have?
Some of 2209 Colby Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2209 Colby Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2209 Colby Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2209 Colby Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2209 Colby Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2209 Colby Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2209 Colby Ave offers parking.
Does 2209 Colby Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2209 Colby Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2209 Colby Ave have a pool?
No, 2209 Colby Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2209 Colby Ave have accessible units?
No, 2209 Colby Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2209 Colby Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2209 Colby Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

