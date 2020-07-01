2209 Colby Ave

Amenities

This Spacious Ground Floor unit has 2 Bedrooms and 1.5 Baths, it has 1,240 Sq ft. and a Secure Entrance w/ Intercom. The large open Living room, Dining room, charming Kitchen flow well and has good Closet/Pantry space. A large Laundry room complete with full size washer and dryer with more storage and another Storage Closet out by Garage. Park off the street in your Private Garage bay with ally access. Walking distance to Downtown Everett, Everett Community College and loads of local Restaurants and Shopping. Sorry No Pets Allowed at this Property



OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $4,185 | Non-Smoking Property



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease



Pet Policy: Sorry, No Pets Allowed. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities $27.50 per person for Water/Sewer/Garbage (Electric bill to be put in tenants name)

Showings by Appointment only



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,395 | Security Deposit $1,395 | $250 Document fee applies



