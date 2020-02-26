All apartments in Everett
Last updated April 17 2019 at 10:14 AM

215 100th St SW D104

215 100th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

215 100th Street Southwest, Everett, WA 98204
Cascade View

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath in excellent location - Property Id: 103464

Tons of natural light in both bedrooms and living area. Newly renovated with BRAND NEW CARPET & upscale flooring. WALK IN Closet. Ground floor unit. Private patio. W/D in unit. Wood burning fireplace. 1 assigned covered parking.
Access to club house, with INDOOR POOL, hot tub, gym, tanning bed, conf room, cabana (can be rented for parties) & sports court.
Close to everything.
- 10 mins to Boeing Everett
- Under 2 miles to the Paine airport
- 6 mins to Mariner P&R
- 5 mins to Target/Trader Joes
- 2 mins to library
- 5 mins to Everett Mall
- Easy access to Hwy 99 and I-5
- Tons of restaurants & small businesses nearby
CALL/TEXT to schedule viewing: Roy @ 206-765-8534
General Qualifications and Information:
- No smoking
- Includes WSG.
- Good credit with min gross income of 4300/mo
- No evictions or criminal history
- Renter's insurance required
- Min 1 yr lease
- Deposit-1 mo rent
- Pets / Service Animals welcome
- Max 4 occupants
Please contact before applying.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103464
Property Id 103464

(RLNE4828326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 100th St SW D104 have any available units?
215 100th St SW D104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 100th St SW D104 have?
Some of 215 100th St SW D104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 100th St SW D104 currently offering any rent specials?
215 100th St SW D104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 100th St SW D104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 100th St SW D104 is pet friendly.
Does 215 100th St SW D104 offer parking?
Yes, 215 100th St SW D104 offers parking.
Does 215 100th St SW D104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 100th St SW D104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 100th St SW D104 have a pool?
Yes, 215 100th St SW D104 has a pool.
Does 215 100th St SW D104 have accessible units?
No, 215 100th St SW D104 does not have accessible units.
Does 215 100th St SW D104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 100th St SW D104 has units with dishwashers.
