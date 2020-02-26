215 100th St SW D104

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath in excellent location - Property Id: 103464



Tons of natural light in both bedrooms and living area. Newly renovated with BRAND NEW CARPET & upscale flooring. WALK IN Closet. Ground floor unit. Private patio. W/D in unit. Wood burning fireplace. 1 assigned covered parking.

Access to club house, with INDOOR POOL, hot tub, gym, tanning bed, conf room, cabana (can be rented for parties) & sports court.

Close to everything.

- 10 mins to Boeing Everett

- Under 2 miles to the Paine airport

- 6 mins to Mariner P&R

- 5 mins to Target/Trader Joes

- 2 mins to library

- 5 mins to Everett Mall

- Easy access to Hwy 99 and I-5

- Tons of restaurants & small businesses nearby

CALL/TEXT to schedule viewing: Roy @ 206-765-8534

General Qualifications and Information:

- No smoking

- Includes WSG.

- Good credit with min gross income of 4300/mo

- No evictions or criminal history

- Renter's insurance required

- Min 1 yr lease

- Deposit-1 mo rent

- Pets / Service Animals welcome

- Max 4 occupants

Please contact before applying.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103464

