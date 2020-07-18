All apartments in Everett
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:01 AM

215 100th St SW

215 100th Street Southwest · (509) 774-3200
Location

215 100th Street Southwest, Everett, WA 98204
Cascade View

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit B-107 · Avail. now

$1,895

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1089 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
Spacious,light filled Ground Floor, 3 Bdrm/ 2 Bath End Unit in Broadway Condominiums. Comfortable master suite w/ Walk-in Closet & full bath. Generous sized living room w/ cozy fireplace & slider to the private patio. Functional kitchen w/ tile counters & dining room makes entertaining a breeze! New paint & Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring. Convenient storage closet, laundry rm and carport. No stairs for easy access. Great amenities include: clubhouse w/ indoor pool/hot tub, sauna, weight room & sports court. Conveniently Located near I-5 and minutes away from Silver Lake and Everett Mall! Self Access Showings Available for Contact Free Viewings. Safe and Convenient! Schedule a Showing Today!

OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS: All persons 18 years and older MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $5,685 | Non-Smoking Property

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease

Pet Policy: Sorry No Pets- (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Gas) Water/Sewer/Garbage Included w/ Rent
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,895 | Security/Damage Deposit $1,895 | $250 Document fee applies

Amenities: Community Pool/Hot tub, Storage unit, Sprinkler system, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Covered parking, Wood burning Fireplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 100th St SW have any available units?
215 100th St SW has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 100th St SW have?
Some of 215 100th St SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 100th St SW currently offering any rent specials?
215 100th St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 100th St SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 100th St SW is pet friendly.
Does 215 100th St SW offer parking?
Yes, 215 100th St SW offers parking.
Does 215 100th St SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 100th St SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 100th St SW have a pool?
Yes, 215 100th St SW has a pool.
Does 215 100th St SW have accessible units?
No, 215 100th St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 215 100th St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 100th St SW does not have units with dishwashers.
