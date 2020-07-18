215 100th St SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly carport clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub sauna

Spacious,light filled Ground Floor, 3 Bdrm/ 2 Bath End Unit in Broadway Condominiums. Comfortable master suite w/ Walk-in Closet & full bath. Generous sized living room w/ cozy fireplace & slider to the private patio. Functional kitchen w/ tile counters & dining room makes entertaining a breeze! New paint & Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring. Convenient storage closet, laundry rm and carport. No stairs for easy access. Great amenities include: clubhouse w/ indoor pool/hot tub, sauna, weight room & sports court. Conveniently Located near I-5 and minutes away from Silver Lake and Everett Mall! Self Access Showings Available for Contact Free Viewings. Safe and Convenient! Schedule a Showing Today!



OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS: All persons 18 years and older MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $5,685 | Non-Smoking Property



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease



Pet Policy: Sorry No Pets- (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Gas) Water/Sewer/Garbage Included w/ Rent

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,895 | Security/Damage Deposit $1,895 | $250 Document fee applies



Amenities: Community Pool/Hot tub, Storage unit, Sprinkler system, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Covered parking, Wood burning Fireplace