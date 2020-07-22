2129 Rucker Avenue - 4

Amenities

Please view the video walkthrough online at AsgardNW.com under "Virtual Tours" Due to current events, we are only showing the apartment to approved applicants. Apply online at AsgardNW.com. There is a $40 application fee.



Fully furnished 875 sq ft one bedroom apartment in the beautiful Clark Mansion. The unit is spacious and features hardwood floors throughout, one nice sized bedroom, laundry on site, a shared patio with tables and a grill. Rent is $1250. ALL utilities provided, including electricity, gas, water, garbage, cable and wi-fi. There is a $200/mo utilities charge for these. Shared W/D on-site. There is a garage available too for an extra $150/Month. 6 month minimum lease.



This apartment is very upscale. It is located in one of the finest spots in North Everett that looks over Puget Sound. Within walking distance to Grand Avenue Park with a brand new bridge leading to the Everett Waterfront. This building is only 9 blocks from providence hospital and only a 15 minute straight shot drive to Boeing.



Renter's Requirements:

650+ credit score

Income that is 2.5x monthly rent

No Pets. No Evictions

Pass a criminal background check



Security Deposit is $1250 + $200 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee.

Last Month's Rent Required.

6 Month Lease Required.

Apply at www.AsgardNW.com