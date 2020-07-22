All apartments in Everett
2129 Rucker Avenue - 4

2129 Rucker Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2129 Rucker Avenue, Everett, WA 98201
Bayside

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Please view the video walkthrough online at AsgardNW.com under "Virtual Tours" Due to current events, we are only showing the apartment to approved applicants. Apply online at AsgardNW.com. There is a $40 application fee.

Fully furnished 875 sq ft one bedroom apartment in the beautiful Clark Mansion. The unit is spacious and features hardwood floors throughout, one nice sized bedroom, laundry on site, a shared patio with tables and a grill. Rent is $1250. ALL utilities provided, including electricity, gas, water, garbage, cable and wi-fi. There is a $200/mo utilities charge for these. Shared W/D on-site. There is a garage available too for an extra $150/Month. 6 month minimum lease.

This apartment is very upscale. It is located in one of the finest spots in North Everett that looks over Puget Sound. Within walking distance to Grand Avenue Park with a brand new bridge leading to the Everett Waterfront. This building is only 9 blocks from providence hospital and only a 15 minute straight shot drive to Boeing.

Renter's Requirements:
650+ credit score
Income that is 2.5x monthly rent
No Pets. No Evictions
Pass a criminal background check

Security Deposit is $1250 + $200 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee.
Last Month's Rent Required.
6 Month Lease Required.
Apply at www.AsgardNW.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2129 Rucker Avenue - 4 have any available units?
2129 Rucker Avenue - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 2129 Rucker Avenue - 4 have?
Some of 2129 Rucker Avenue - 4's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2129 Rucker Avenue - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
2129 Rucker Avenue - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2129 Rucker Avenue - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 2129 Rucker Avenue - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 2129 Rucker Avenue - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 2129 Rucker Avenue - 4 offers parking.
Does 2129 Rucker Avenue - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2129 Rucker Avenue - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2129 Rucker Avenue - 4 have a pool?
No, 2129 Rucker Avenue - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 2129 Rucker Avenue - 4 have accessible units?
No, 2129 Rucker Avenue - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2129 Rucker Avenue - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2129 Rucker Avenue - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
