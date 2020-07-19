2102 Rucker Avenue

Amenities

Another beautiful listing by Trish Graham with Renter's Warehouse. Call Jotasha @ Renters Warehouse for details, 253.201.1554. Beautiful historic four-plex 900 sq ft 2 bed 1 bath is a unique treasure conveniently located in downtown Everett. Puget Sound views that will simply leave you speechless. Large rooms, high ceilings, laundry on site, secured entry HURRY! Just MINUTES from I-5, the Everett naval base, shopping, restaurants, businesses - and only blocks to the waterfront !!!! Rent: $1,195.00/month deposit is equal to the rent, plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets considered case by case ONLY w/approval, deposit & pet rent.. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Criminal backgrounds will be reviewed on a CBC basis, good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.