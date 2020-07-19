All apartments in Everett
2102 Rucker Avenue

2102 Rucker Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2102 Rucker Avenue, Everett, WA 98201
Bayside

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Another beautiful listing by Trish Graham with Renter's Warehouse. Call Jotasha @ Renters Warehouse for details, 253.201.1554. Beautiful historic four-plex 900 sq ft 2 bed 1 bath is a unique treasure conveniently located in downtown Everett. Puget Sound views that will simply leave you speechless. Large rooms, high ceilings, laundry on site, secured entry HURRY! Just MINUTES from I-5, the Everett naval base, shopping, restaurants, businesses - and only blocks to the waterfront !!!! Rent: $1,195.00/month deposit is equal to the rent, plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets considered case by case ONLY w/approval, deposit & pet rent.. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Criminal backgrounds will be reviewed on a CBC basis, good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2102 Rucker Avenue have any available units?
2102 Rucker Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
Is 2102 Rucker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2102 Rucker Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 Rucker Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2102 Rucker Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2102 Rucker Avenue offer parking?
No, 2102 Rucker Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2102 Rucker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2102 Rucker Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 Rucker Avenue have a pool?
No, 2102 Rucker Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2102 Rucker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2102 Rucker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 Rucker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2102 Rucker Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2102 Rucker Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2102 Rucker Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
