Everett, WA
2027 124th Pl SE
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

2027 124th Pl SE

2027 124th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2027 124th Place Southeast, Everett, WA 98208
Silver Lake

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 Story home W/ Fireplace & 5 Piece Master Bath! - Spacious 2,516 sqft home in Everett is move-in ready today! Home features fully fenced backyard, gas appliances, storage shed, master bedroom with on suite master bathroom and den/bonus room! Close to shopping, bus lines and schools.

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

(RLNE5328239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2027 124th Pl SE have any available units?
2027 124th Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
Is 2027 124th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
2027 124th Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2027 124th Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2027 124th Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 2027 124th Pl SE offer parking?
No, 2027 124th Pl SE does not offer parking.
Does 2027 124th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2027 124th Pl SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2027 124th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 2027 124th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 2027 124th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 2027 124th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2027 124th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2027 124th Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2027 124th Pl SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2027 124th Pl SE does not have units with air conditioning.
