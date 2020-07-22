2027 124th Pl SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 2 Story home W/ Fireplace & 5 Piece Master Bath! - Spacious 2,516 sqft home in Everett is move-in ready today! Home features fully fenced backyard, gas appliances, storage shed, master bedroom with on suite master bathroom and den/bonus room! Close to shopping, bus lines and schools.



Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.



For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.



Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516



