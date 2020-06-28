Rent Calculator
All apartments in Everett
Find more places like 2014 124th St SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Everett, WA
/
2014 124th St SE
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:29 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2014 124th St SE
2014 124th Street Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Everett
See all
Silver Lake
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2014 124th Street Southeast, Everett, WA 98208
Silver Lake
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bed rental in Everett - Great Silver Lake 2 story 3 bed, 2.5 bath
(RLNE5122280)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2014 124th St SE have any available units?
2014 124th St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Everett, WA
.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Everett Rent Report
.
Is 2014 124th St SE currently offering any rent specials?
2014 124th St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2014 124th St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2014 124th St SE is pet friendly.
Does 2014 124th St SE offer parking?
No, 2014 124th St SE does not offer parking.
Does 2014 124th St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2014 124th St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2014 124th St SE have a pool?
No, 2014 124th St SE does not have a pool.
Does 2014 124th St SE have accessible units?
No, 2014 124th St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2014 124th St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2014 124th St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2014 124th St SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2014 124th St SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
