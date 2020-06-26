All apartments in Everett
Find more places like 2005 Oakes Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Everett, WA
/
2005 Oakes Ave
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:24 AM

2005 Oakes Ave

2005 Oakes Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Everett
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2005 Oakes Avenue, Everett, WA 98201
Bayside

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
HOME IN NORTH EVERETT FOR RENT( SHOWING MONDAY JUNE 10TH) - This spacious 2 bedroom home has new floors, cabinets with open concept kitchen. Has a laundry room with a washer and dryer with a back door that opens to a large partially fenced back yard. Owner pays trash and lawn care
NO PETS $1550 Security deposit, $1550 first months rent and $40 for credit check. APPLY ONLINE AT: lamoureuxpropertymanagement.com

Call, text or email Jade for viewing and application.
425-622-0864 jade@lamoureuxhomes.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4944684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2005 Oakes Ave have any available units?
2005 Oakes Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
Is 2005 Oakes Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2005 Oakes Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 Oakes Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2005 Oakes Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 2005 Oakes Ave offer parking?
No, 2005 Oakes Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2005 Oakes Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2005 Oakes Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 Oakes Ave have a pool?
No, 2005 Oakes Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2005 Oakes Ave have accessible units?
No, 2005 Oakes Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 Oakes Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2005 Oakes Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2005 Oakes Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2005 Oakes Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arterra
711 W Casino Rd
Everett, WA 98204
Cascadia Pointe Apartments
8710 5th Ave W
Everett, WA 98204
Camelot Apartments
11030 Evergreen Way
Everett, WA 98204
Wildreed
10101 7th Ave SE
Everett, WA 98208
Colby Creek
923 112th St SW
Everett, WA 98204
Evergreen on 47
1111 47th St SE
Everett, WA 98203
Nova North
1020 W Casino Rd
Everett, WA 98204
Casablanca
10710 Evergreen Way
Everett, WA 98204

Similar Pages

Everett 1 BedroomsEverett 2 Bedrooms
Everett Apartments with BalconyEverett Dog Friendly Apartments
Everett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WA
Sammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestmontHolly
Everett Mall SouthCascade View
Port GardnerEvergreen

Apartments Near Colleges

Everett Community CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College