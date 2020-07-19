All apartments in Everett
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1919 Hallow Dale Pl #B

1919 Hollow Dale Place · No Longer Available
Location

1919 Hollow Dale Place, Everett, WA 98204
Holly

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1 Bed 1 Bath Mother in Law Near Boeing! - Small but super cute mother in law apartment near Boeing! Modern brand new kitchen, stacked washer and dryer, fireplace, and back yard!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4668693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1919 Hallow Dale Pl #B have any available units?
1919 Hallow Dale Pl #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
Is 1919 Hallow Dale Pl #B currently offering any rent specials?
1919 Hallow Dale Pl #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1919 Hallow Dale Pl #B pet-friendly?
No, 1919 Hallow Dale Pl #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 1919 Hallow Dale Pl #B offer parking?
No, 1919 Hallow Dale Pl #B does not offer parking.
Does 1919 Hallow Dale Pl #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1919 Hallow Dale Pl #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1919 Hallow Dale Pl #B have a pool?
No, 1919 Hallow Dale Pl #B does not have a pool.
Does 1919 Hallow Dale Pl #B have accessible units?
No, 1919 Hallow Dale Pl #B does not have accessible units.
Does 1919 Hallow Dale Pl #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1919 Hallow Dale Pl #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1919 Hallow Dale Pl #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1919 Hallow Dale Pl #B does not have units with air conditioning.
