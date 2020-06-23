All apartments in Everett
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1418 E. Casino Road

1418 East Casino Road · No Longer Available
Location

1418 East Casino Road, Everett, WA 98203
Pinehurst

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
3 bedroom/2 bath - Open House: Sundays from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm

Classic 1927 home fabulously updated.
3 bedroom/2 bath (upstairs master suite)
Large lot, off street parking
New flooring and fresh paint

Property Details: https://realestategladiators.appfolio.com/listings/detail/c1304168-61eb-4c6f-a0c3-10bc66f20174

Fees

1. Cost to apply is $40 per person over 18
2. Full first month's rent due upon move in
3. Deposit equal to first months rent due upon approval of your application to hold unit
4. $75 Move in fee due upon move in

5. $125 Admin fee due upon move in

RENTAL CRITERIA AND APPLICATION DISCLOSURE

The following information will be accessed as part of the screening of any applications for tenancy:

- All information on your application.
- Your rental history via any identifiable prior Landlords
- Credit reports via a third-party Consumer Reporting Agency
- Personal references.
- Verification of employment and/or income (or rental subsidy) amounts.
- Public records regarding civil court records.
- Any other information provided by the applicant (such as anticipated length of tenancy, tenancy commencement date, etc.).
- Any offers or proposals you may choose to make to us (additional rent or deposit funds, extended lease term, guarantors or co-signers, etc.).

General Information:

- Applicant on time for showing appointment, or timely call to reschedule

- Positive government issued picture ID for all adult

- Fully completed application, without material omissions, for every occupant (to include photo ID and 2 most recent and consecutive paystubs).

- Demonstration of ability to pay complete deposit and rent

- Applications will not be reviewed until received in full. Groups of more than one applicant will not be considered until the applications from all members of the group are received.

Income/Credit Requirements:

- General rule is that income from the applicants intending to sign the lease must (collectively) equal or exceed 3 times the rent.

- Proof of adequate income (or reserves) to verify ability to pay rent on time throughout the lease term (select one or more):
Verification of employment and salary/wages.
2 most recent paystubs from verifiable employer
Tax return copies for self-employed applicants.
Proof of regular investment earnings, social security or other form of governmental rental supplement.
Any additional sources of income that applicant wishes to disclose (i.e. child or spousal support, trust income, financial reserves, etc).
Any rental subsidies which you wish us to consider. NOTE: Exceptions to minimum income requirements are applicable for Section 8/subsidized applicants as provided in SMC 14.08.040(F).

- Favorable credit history free of negative credit issues which may indicate that the applicant has a pattern of failure to timely pay financial obligations.

Rental History:

- For applicants with prior rental history, favorable references must be received from minimum of last two landlords

- For applicants without prior rental history, adequate personal references for equivalent to two favorable past landlord references.

-Applicant agrees to obtain insurance protecting the premises from loss or damage caused by Resident(s)/Guest(s) negligence. A minimum of $100,000 of liability coverage needs to be obtained by the provider of your choice. Alternatively, you can use our provider at cost of $12.50 per month and the charge will appear on your lease with your rent charge. All monies received are applied to fees first then rent.

Guarantors:

- Applicants who do not meet our minimum criteria based upon income and/or credit requirements may propose a Guarantor.

- Guarantors are not accepted where the prior landlord or personal references do not meet our minimum criteria

(RLNE4660600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1418 E. Casino Road have any available units?
1418 E. Casino Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
Is 1418 E. Casino Road currently offering any rent specials?
1418 E. Casino Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 E. Casino Road pet-friendly?
No, 1418 E. Casino Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 1418 E. Casino Road offer parking?
No, 1418 E. Casino Road does not offer parking.
Does 1418 E. Casino Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1418 E. Casino Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 E. Casino Road have a pool?
No, 1418 E. Casino Road does not have a pool.
Does 1418 E. Casino Road have accessible units?
No, 1418 E. Casino Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1418 E. Casino Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1418 E. Casino Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1418 E. Casino Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1418 E. Casino Road does not have units with air conditioning.
