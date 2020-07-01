1225 W. Casino Rd - C2

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Currently Available: This spacious townhouse with 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths has a large, fenced in, private patio for your enjoyment! The grand living room, with open ceiling design, and great natural light from the patio sliding glass doors gives you room to breathe. Come winter time you can warm up by your new fireplace. The half bath is conveniently located on the first floor and the full bathroom is upstairs between the two bedrooms. Both bedrooms have large closets for storage.

• Professionally Cleaned

• New Paint

• Carpet (4 years old) Professionally Shampooed

• New Child Safe Cordless Blinds: Kitchen and Back Bedroom (Available for Large Bedroom on Request)

• New High Efficiency Combo Washer Dryer

One assigned parking space is included with rent, additional reserved parking is also available to rent monthly. All Parking is reserved at this property. Water, Sewer and Garbage are submetered and billed separately. No Smoking, small pets will be considered case by case, non refundable fees and pet rent may apply. Viewings by appointment only, call Steve at 425-737-5223 for details and scheduling or email me with any questions. Application fees are $40 per adult occupant and available on line or through our office. Optional $300 holding deposit has a twenty one day limit until the lease agreement must begin.



Apply on line at On-Site.com: https://www.on-site.com/apply/property/21142

About us: Park Place Townhomes is a small and private community across the street from Walter E. Hall Park in S. Everett. Located on the recently revised Everett Transit bus route 12 (Mall Station to Seaway Transit Center) and close to freeways, Boeing, Everett Mall, golf course and skate park, Mukilteo school district. We are an environmentally conscious property; Certified Wildlife Habitat with regional plantings in our landscape, green spaces, clean energy production and recycling. Electric Vehicle charging station/parking space for residents and free public WiFi. We have recently added several fruit trees to our landscaping, including varieties of Apple, Cherry, Plum, Italian Prune, Peach and Apricot trees for residents to sample freely and enjoy.



Are you tired of carrying your groceries up flights of stairs or dropping off your rent check in the rain every month? All of our townhomes feature ground floor entry and one assigned parking by your door! Each of our 28 apartments also includes a washer/dryer in the apartment and we have a laundry room in the complex for those larger wash loads. The tenant portal on our website offers a secure online payment option to get your rent paid on time without having to leave the comfort of your new home.