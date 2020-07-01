All apartments in Everett
Find more places like 1225 W. Casino Rd - C2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Everett, WA
/
1225 W. Casino Rd - C2
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

1225 W. Casino Rd - C2

1225 West Casino Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Everett
See all
Westmont
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1225 West Casino Road, Everett, WA 98204
Westmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Currently Available: This spacious townhouse with 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths has a large, fenced in, private patio for your enjoyment! The grand living room, with open ceiling design, and great natural light from the patio sliding glass doors gives you room to breathe. Come winter time you can warm up by your new fireplace. The half bath is conveniently located on the first floor and the full bathroom is upstairs between the two bedrooms. Both bedrooms have large closets for storage.
• Professionally Cleaned
• New Paint
• Carpet (4 years old) Professionally Shampooed
• New Child Safe Cordless Blinds: Kitchen and Back Bedroom (Available for Large Bedroom on Request)
• New High Efficiency Combo Washer Dryer
One assigned parking space is included with rent, additional reserved parking is also available to rent monthly. All Parking is reserved at this property. Water, Sewer and Garbage are submetered and billed separately. No Smoking, small pets will be considered case by case, non refundable fees and pet rent may apply. Viewings by appointment only, call Steve at 425-737-5223 for details and scheduling or email me with any questions. Application fees are $40 per adult occupant and available on line or through our office. Optional $300 holding deposit has a twenty one day limit until the lease agreement must begin.

Apply on line at On-Site.com: https://www.on-site.com/apply/property/21142
About us: Park Place Townhomes is a small and private community across the street from Walter E. Hall Park in S. Everett. Located on the recently revised Everett Transit bus route 12 (Mall Station to Seaway Transit Center) and close to freeways, Boeing, Everett Mall, golf course and skate park, Mukilteo school district. We are an environmentally conscious property; Certified Wildlife Habitat with regional plantings in our landscape, green spaces, clean energy production and recycling. Electric Vehicle charging station/parking space for residents and free public WiFi. We have recently added several fruit trees to our landscaping, including varieties of Apple, Cherry, Plum, Italian Prune, Peach and Apricot trees for residents to sample freely and enjoy.

Are you tired of carrying your groceries up flights of stairs or dropping off your rent check in the rain every month? All of our townhomes feature ground floor entry and one assigned parking by your door! Each of our 28 apartments also includes a washer/dryer in the apartment and we have a laundry room in the complex for those larger wash loads. The tenant portal on our website offers a secure online payment option to get your rent paid on time without having to leave the comfort of your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 W. Casino Rd - C2 have any available units?
1225 W. Casino Rd - C2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 1225 W. Casino Rd - C2 have?
Some of 1225 W. Casino Rd - C2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 W. Casino Rd - C2 currently offering any rent specials?
1225 W. Casino Rd - C2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 W. Casino Rd - C2 pet-friendly?
No, 1225 W. Casino Rd - C2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 1225 W. Casino Rd - C2 offer parking?
Yes, 1225 W. Casino Rd - C2 offers parking.
Does 1225 W. Casino Rd - C2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1225 W. Casino Rd - C2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 W. Casino Rd - C2 have a pool?
No, 1225 W. Casino Rd - C2 does not have a pool.
Does 1225 W. Casino Rd - C2 have accessible units?
No, 1225 W. Casino Rd - C2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 W. Casino Rd - C2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1225 W. Casino Rd - C2 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arterra
711 W Casino Rd
Everett, WA 98204
HighGrove
12433 Admiralty Way
Everett, WA 98204
Olin Fields
10115 Holly Dr
Everett, WA 98204
Mirabella Apartments
805 112th St SE
Everett, WA 98208
Wildreed
10101 7th Ave SE
Everett, WA 98208
Copperstone
420 85th Pl SW
Everett, WA 98204
Evergreen on 47
1111 47th St SE
Everett, WA 98203
Breckenridge Apartment Homes
11000 -16th Ave SE
Everett, WA 98208

Similar Pages

Everett 1 BedroomsEverett 2 Bedrooms
Everett Apartments with BalconyEverett Dog Friendly Apartments
Everett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WA
Sammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestmontHolly
Everett Mall SouthCascade View
Port GardnerEvergreen

Apartments Near Colleges

Everett Community CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College