1121 Lombard Avenue, Everett, WA 98201 Northwest Everett
2 bedroom 1 bath home in Everett - Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Everett, 1 bath, W/D, fenced yard. Close to I5 for freeway access. A must see! Call today to schedule a time to view the property! 425-257-2046
(RLNE3702771)
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1121 Lombard Ave have any available units?
1121 Lombard Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
Is 1121 Lombard Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Lombard Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.