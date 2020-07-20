All apartments in Everett
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

1121 Lombard Ave

1121 Lombard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1121 Lombard Avenue, Everett, WA 98201
Northwest Everett

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 bedroom 1 bath home in Everett - Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Everett, 1 bath, W/D, fenced yard. Close to I5 for freeway access.
A must see! Call today to schedule a time to view the property!
425-257-2046

(RLNE3702771)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 Lombard Ave have any available units?
1121 Lombard Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
Is 1121 Lombard Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Lombard Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Lombard Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1121 Lombard Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 1121 Lombard Ave offer parking?
No, 1121 Lombard Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1121 Lombard Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 Lombard Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Lombard Ave have a pool?
No, 1121 Lombard Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1121 Lombard Ave have accessible units?
No, 1121 Lombard Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Lombard Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1121 Lombard Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1121 Lombard Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1121 Lombard Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
