Last updated September 7 2019

10204 Montana Road

10204 Montana Road · No Longer Available
Location

10204 Montana Road, Everett, WA 98204
Holly

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Welcome to another spacious 2BR 1BA presented by Perla San Luis of Renters Warehouse. Located at 10204 Montana Rd Everett WA 98204. Multi family lower unit has new faux-wood vinyl, open living room, formal dining kitchen. Tons of street parking. Home is available on June 4, 2019. Rent is $1480 + $7 processing & reporting fee. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Security deposit is $1480. Non-smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application ($45 fee/adult). Excellent rental history, income 3X monthly rent. Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Showing appointments thru showmojo.com Application on our website www.renterswarehouse.com/seattle

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10204 Montana Road have any available units?
10204 Montana Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
Is 10204 Montana Road currently offering any rent specials?
10204 Montana Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10204 Montana Road pet-friendly?
No, 10204 Montana Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 10204 Montana Road offer parking?
No, 10204 Montana Road does not offer parking.
Does 10204 Montana Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10204 Montana Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10204 Montana Road have a pool?
Yes, 10204 Montana Road has a pool.
Does 10204 Montana Road have accessible units?
No, 10204 Montana Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10204 Montana Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10204 Montana Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10204 Montana Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10204 Montana Road does not have units with air conditioning.
