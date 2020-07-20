10204 Montana Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym pool

Welcome to another spacious 2BR 1BA presented by Perla San Luis of Renters Warehouse. Located at 10204 Montana Rd Everett WA 98204. Multi family lower unit has new faux-wood vinyl, open living room, formal dining kitchen. Tons of street parking. Home is available on June 4, 2019. Rent is $1480 + $7 processing & reporting fee. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Security deposit is $1480. Non-smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application ($45 fee/adult). Excellent rental history, income 3X monthly rent. Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Showing appointments thru showmojo.com Application on our website www.renterswarehouse.com/seattle