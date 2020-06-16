1009 112th St SE

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher carport some paid utils microwave

Available immediately. Top floor with a vaulted ceiling. A good community with neighbors watching out for each other. Appliances include range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, washer, dryer, fridge and a microwave. One carport parking assigned and first-come, first-served open parking spaces. W/S/G included in rent. Close to Everett Mall, Trader Joe's, Costco, and Winco. Walkable distance to South Everett Park & Ride and Silver Lake Park. 8 minutes to Boeing Everett. Security deposit equivalent to one month's rent.

