1009 112th St SE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1009 112th St SE

1009 112th Street Southeast · (310) 922-8685
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1009 112th Street Southeast, Everett, WA 98208
Everett Mall South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1580 · Avail. now

$1,580

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Everett - Property Id: 297419

Available immediately. Top floor with a vaulted ceiling. A good community with neighbors watching out for each other. Appliances include range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, washer, dryer, fridge and a microwave. One carport parking assigned and first-come, first-served open parking spaces. W/S/G included in rent. Close to Everett Mall, Trader Joe's, Costco, and Winco. Walkable distance to South Everett Park & Ride and Silver Lake Park. 8 minutes to Boeing Everett. Security deposit equivalent to one month's rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297419
Property Id 297419

(RLNE5845012)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 112th St SE have any available units?
1009 112th St SE has a unit available for $1,580 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 1009 112th St SE have?
Some of 1009 112th St SE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 112th St SE currently offering any rent specials?
1009 112th St SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 112th St SE pet-friendly?
No, 1009 112th St SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 1009 112th St SE offer parking?
Yes, 1009 112th St SE does offer parking.
Does 1009 112th St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1009 112th St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 112th St SE have a pool?
No, 1009 112th St SE does not have a pool.
Does 1009 112th St SE have accessible units?
No, 1009 112th St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 112th St SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1009 112th St SE has units with dishwashers.
