Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking guest parking

2 Bedroom 1.75 Bathroom Condo - Adorable two bedroom and one and three quarters bath on lower level with patio and yard. Secured gated entry in a small quiet complex. Two parking stalls for the tenant and plenty of guest parking. Water, sewer and garbage are included. All appliances including washer and dryer. Approximately 906 square feet. Non-smoking. Pets under 30lbs are welcomed! PTS/KIO/MD



(RLNE5451445)