Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

8018 230th St SW

8018 230th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

8018 230th Street Southwest, Esperance, WA 98026
Esperance

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Edmonds, 3 br. 2 ba. Rambler with partially fenced yard - *We are still here for your housing needs and take yours and our safety seriously. As a result, we have implemented social distancing and sanitary tour practices. Live video tours are available upon request. Please see listing on our website for a pre-recorded video tour. If you have any questions or concerns regarding in person tours, let us know and we will email you our safe-show guidelines*

Edmonds rambler in great, convenient location. Recently updated, new roof, and flooring! Lots of space. Living room, family room & dining room.Features a double sized wood burning fireplace. Dining room leads out to nice deck and partially fenced yard. Bright open kitchen with eating area. Three generous sized bedrooms and two full baths. 1 car garage with storage space. Pets considered.

SQ FT: 1662

YEAR BUILT: 1960

COUNTY: Snohomish

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Lake Ridge

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Edmonds
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Sherwood
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: College Place
HIGH SCHOOL: Edmonds Woodway
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: Pets considered on case by case basis. Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.

LEASE TERMS: 12 months

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $1950
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-Refundable Fee: $350

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com

(RLNE5667594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8018 230th St SW have any available units?
8018 230th St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Esperance, WA.
What amenities does 8018 230th St SW have?
Some of 8018 230th St SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8018 230th St SW currently offering any rent specials?
8018 230th St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8018 230th St SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 8018 230th St SW is pet friendly.
Does 8018 230th St SW offer parking?
Yes, 8018 230th St SW offers parking.
Does 8018 230th St SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8018 230th St SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8018 230th St SW have a pool?
No, 8018 230th St SW does not have a pool.
Does 8018 230th St SW have accessible units?
No, 8018 230th St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 8018 230th St SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8018 230th St SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 8018 230th St SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 8018 230th St SW does not have units with air conditioning.

