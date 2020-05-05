8018 230th St SW

Amenities
Edmonds, 3 br. 2 ba. Rambler with partially fenced yard - *We are still here for your housing needs and take yours and our safety seriously. As a result, we have implemented social distancing and sanitary tour practices. Live video tours are available upon request. Please see listing on our website for a pre-recorded video tour. If you have any questions or concerns regarding in person tours, let us know and we will email you our safe-show guidelines*
Edmonds rambler in great, convenient location. Recently updated, new roof, and flooring! Lots of space. Living room, family room & dining room.Features a double sized wood burning fireplace. Dining room leads out to nice deck and partially fenced yard. Bright open kitchen with eating area. Three generous sized bedrooms and two full baths. 1 car garage with storage space. Pets considered.
SQ FT: 1662
YEAR BUILT: 1960
COUNTY: Snohomish
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Lake Ridge
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Edmonds
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Sherwood
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: College Place
HIGH SCHOOL: Edmonds Woodway
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
PET POLICY: Pets considered on case by case basis. Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.
LEASE TERMS: 12 months
INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $1950
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-Refundable Fee: $350
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com
