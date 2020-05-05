8018 230th St SW

Amenities

Edmonds, 3 br. 2 ba. Rambler with partially fenced yard - *We are still here for your housing needs and take yours and our safety seriously. As a result, we have implemented social distancing and sanitary tour practices. Live video tours are available upon request. Please see listing on our website for a pre-recorded video tour. If you have any questions or concerns regarding in person tours, let us know and we will email you our safe-show guidelines*



Edmonds rambler in great, convenient location. Recently updated, new roof, and flooring! Lots of space. Living room, family room & dining room.Features a double sized wood burning fireplace. Dining room leads out to nice deck and partially fenced yard. Bright open kitchen with eating area. Three generous sized bedrooms and two full baths. 1 car garage with storage space. Pets considered.



SQ FT: 1662



YEAR BUILT: 1960



COUNTY: Snohomish



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Lake Ridge



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Edmonds

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Sherwood

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: College Place

HIGH SCHOOL: Edmonds Woodway

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



PET POLICY: Pets considered on case by case basis. Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.



LEASE TERMS: 12 months



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $1950

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100

Non-Refundable Fee: $350



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com



