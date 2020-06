Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

18 F St Ne Available 07/08/20 Super nice home in Ephrata! PENDING DEPOSIT!!!! - Super nice 2 bedroom one bath with attached heat garage/ shop. Garage has doors on both ends for drive through. Extra large master bedroom. Bathroom with Walk-in shower. laminate and hardwood flooring through out. covered back patio. Fiber ready. Baseboard heat and 2 wall A/C. vinyl siding and newer vinyl windows. Tenant responsible for WSG and PUD.



(RLNE4983490)