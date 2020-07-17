Amenities
159 H St SE Available 08/03/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home - Available August 03, 2020
159 H St SE
Ephrata, WA 98823
Tidy 2 bedroom 1 bath home with garage located in Ephrata. The home has a fully fenced back yard, tenants are responsible for lawn maintenance. W/d Hook-ups.Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Small pet negotiable with an additional fee. 1 year lease.
No smoking on premises.
Showings can only be scheduled for approved applicants.
$950/ Rent
$950/ Deposit
For showings or applications, contact:
Portfolio Real Estate
509-764-6600
119 E Broadway Ave, Moses Lake
(RLNE4073659)