159 H St SE Available 08/03/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home - Available August 03, 2020

159 H St SE

Ephrata, WA 98823



Tidy 2 bedroom 1 bath home with garage located in Ephrata. The home has a fully fenced back yard, tenants are responsible for lawn maintenance. W/d Hook-ups.Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Small pet negotiable with an additional fee. 1 year lease.

No smoking on premises.



Showings can only be scheduled for approved applicants.



$950/ Rent

$950/ Deposit



For showings or applications, contact:



Portfolio Real Estate

509-764-6600

119 E Broadway Ave, Moses Lake



(RLNE4073659)