Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

159 H St SE

159 H Street Southeast · (509) 764-6600
Location

159 H Street Southeast, Ephrata, WA 98823

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 159 H St SE · Avail. Aug 3

$950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
159 H St SE Available 08/03/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home - Available August 03, 2020
159 H St SE
Ephrata, WA 98823

Tidy 2 bedroom 1 bath home with garage located in Ephrata. The home has a fully fenced back yard, tenants are responsible for lawn maintenance. W/d Hook-ups.Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Small pet negotiable with an additional fee. 1 year lease.
No smoking on premises.

Showings can only be scheduled for approved applicants.

$950/ Rent
$950/ Deposit

For showings or applications, contact:

Portfolio Real Estate
509-764-6600
119 E Broadway Ave, Moses Lake

(RLNE4073659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
