Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

2810 Bowen St

2810 Northeast Bowen Street · No Longer Available
Location

2810 Northeast Bowen Street, Enetai, WA 98310
Manette

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute remodeled Manette Duplex! On Busline! - Located in the heart of Manette this larger than it looks side by side duplex will not last! With 2 bedrooms, 1 located on the main level & 1 bedroom located upstairs,space is definitely not an issue!
The living room feels open and inviting with 3 huge windows that let in natural light during the day. New compost flooring, new paint, new window coverings and upgrades throughout, you don't want to miss this one!

This unit comes with 2 off street parking spots, right in front of the home. Spacious partially fenced back yard and a deck to enjoy it. Pets are negotiable with an added refundable pet deposit & a monthly pet admin fee. The home is on Septic, which means no paying huge water & sewer bills! There is a monthly $25.00 Septic maintenance fee & a $50.00 monthly water fee, that the tenant will be responsible for. There is a Washer & Dryer located in the unit, however, they are not Owner supplied, but tenants are free to use them if they choose to. The Owner will not replace them, but will remove them, if they cease to function.

Please visit Lighthouse-cove.com to schedule a viewing today!

(RLNE5174916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2810 Bowen St have any available units?
2810 Bowen St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Enetai, WA.
What amenities does 2810 Bowen St have?
Some of 2810 Bowen St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2810 Bowen St currently offering any rent specials?
2810 Bowen St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2810 Bowen St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2810 Bowen St is pet friendly.
Does 2810 Bowen St offer parking?
Yes, 2810 Bowen St offers parking.
Does 2810 Bowen St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2810 Bowen St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2810 Bowen St have a pool?
No, 2810 Bowen St does not have a pool.
Does 2810 Bowen St have accessible units?
No, 2810 Bowen St does not have accessible units.
Does 2810 Bowen St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2810 Bowen St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2810 Bowen St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2810 Bowen St does not have units with air conditioning.

