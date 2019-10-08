2810 Bowen St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute remodeled Manette Duplex! On Busline! - Located in the heart of Manette this larger than it looks side by side duplex will not last! With 2 bedrooms, 1 located on the main level & 1 bedroom located upstairs,space is definitely not an issue!

The living room feels open and inviting with 3 huge windows that let in natural light during the day. New compost flooring, new paint, new window coverings and upgrades throughout, you don't want to miss this one!



This unit comes with 2 off street parking spots, right in front of the home. Spacious partially fenced back yard and a deck to enjoy it. Pets are negotiable with an added refundable pet deposit & a monthly pet admin fee. The home is on Septic, which means no paying huge water & sewer bills! There is a monthly $25.00 Septic maintenance fee & a $50.00 monthly water fee, that the tenant will be responsible for. There is a Washer & Dryer located in the unit, however, they are not Owner supplied, but tenants are free to use them if they choose to. The Owner will not replace them, but will remove them, if they cease to function.



Please visit Lighthouse-cove.com to schedule a viewing today!



(RLNE5174916)