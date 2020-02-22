All apartments in Enetai
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:33 PM

2514 Barnett Street

2514 Barnett St · No Longer Available
Location

2514 Barnett St, Enetai, WA 98310

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
4 Bedroom East Bremerton Home - Updated 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in convenient East Bremerton location. Living room open to dining area and kitchen. Large bonus room (piano stays with house) with sliding door to fenced backyard with firepit. Master bedroom with half bathroom. Detached garage/shop area. Pets considered on case by case basis with additional security deposit if approved. Tenant liability insurance required. Available early February. Applications available at www.windermereforrent.com
Bobbi Alger
bobbi@windermere.com

(RLNE5494112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2514 Barnett Street have any available units?
2514 Barnett Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Enetai, WA.
What amenities does 2514 Barnett Street have?
Some of 2514 Barnett Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2514 Barnett Street currently offering any rent specials?
2514 Barnett Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2514 Barnett Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2514 Barnett Street is pet friendly.
Does 2514 Barnett Street offer parking?
Yes, 2514 Barnett Street offers parking.
Does 2514 Barnett Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2514 Barnett Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2514 Barnett Street have a pool?
No, 2514 Barnett Street does not have a pool.
Does 2514 Barnett Street have accessible units?
No, 2514 Barnett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2514 Barnett Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2514 Barnett Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2514 Barnett Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2514 Barnett Street does not have units with air conditioning.
