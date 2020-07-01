Apartment List
Last updated July 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

8 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Ellensburg, WA

Finding an apartment in Ellensburg that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
2600 N Ellington St
2600 Ellington Street, Ellensburg, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1300 sqft
On Sale ! Nice home 4 U.

1 of 16

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
901 E White Birch Ave
901 White Birch Avenue, Ellensburg, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1008 sqft
901 E White Birch Ave Available 08/04/20 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home - This home has 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath and a 1/2 bath in the master bedroom. Available for an early to mid August move-in. Open concept living, kitchen, and dining area.

1 of 2

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
2402 N Water St
2402 North Water Street, Ellensburg, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1300 sqft
Great Home 4 U - (RLNE4062431)

1 of 15

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
1703 College Pl.
1703 College Place, Ellensburg, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
1637 sqft
1703 College Pl. Available 08/10/20 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home with Large Back Yard! - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in a cul-de-sac close to the CWU campus will be available for an early to mid August move-in.

1 of 6

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
109 W Helena Ave
109 West Helena Avenue, Ellensburg, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1250 sqft
109 W Helena Ave Available 08/03/20 - Efficient, clean, well maintained three bedroom two bath home. Washer and Drier Included. Automatic sprinkler system and FREE lawn care included! Quiet off street location. Short distance to CWU and downtown.

1 of 22

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
2602 N Ellington St
2602 Ellington Street, Ellensburg, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1300 sqft
2602 N Ellington St Available 09/01/20 This home has it all! - Get out of the apartment because this house has it all, three bedrooms, two baths, vaulted ceilings, kitchen island and ample storage space.

1 of 5

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
705 Mountain View Rd
705 E Mountain View Ave, Ellensburg, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1678 sqft
Ellensburg Rambler - This cute three bedroom, two bathroom Ellensburg home has a newly renovated kitchen and bathrooms. Updated living room and flooring. Utilities are not included, Washer/Dryer hookups in laundry room.
Results within 1 mile of Ellensburg

1 of 39

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
3420 Canyon Rd
3420 Canyon Road, Kittitas County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1900 sqft
4 Rooms ! Shop ! Country Living ! - Attention horse lovers!! Newer home on 3 acres is a wildlife paradise. This 3 bedrooms 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Ellensburg, WA

Finding an apartment in Ellensburg that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

