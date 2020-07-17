Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets carpet

2310 N Brentwood St Available 08/06/20 Make This Newer 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Your Home! - This newer 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a great layout! Open Kitchen, living room and dining area. Wood flooring in all common areas and carpeted bedrooms. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and private full bath. The two other bedrooms share a second full bath. 2 car garage has entry into laundry room with washer/dryer included! Dining room has door to covered patio and back yard. Beautiful lawn area to enjoy the outdoors. Landlord provides lawn mowing! Great new neighborhood.



This home is available for early to mid August move-in and cannot be held for a later date. Rent is $1700 per month, with a $1700 security deposit and a 12 month lease. This is a NO PETS property. Rent is based on a 3 adult maximum occupancy. A non-refundable cleaning fee of $400 will be required at lease signing.



An application and non-refundable application fee per adult is required. This is a NO SMOKING property. For more information contact Ellensburg Property Management at 509-925-RENT, or view our other available rentals at our website www.EPMellensburg.com



*Photos may be of another comparable unit to available unit



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4959086)