Ellensburg, WA
1518 N Brook Ct Apt 4
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1518 N Brook Ct Apt 4

1518 Brook Court · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1518 Brook Court, Ellensburg, WA 98926

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $1175 · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Lovely 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Available in 4plex next to Central Washington University!

Unit features:
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, and dishwasher,
- Air-conditioner
- Patio
- Private patio
- Onsite Laundry
- Off-street parking.

Near multiple stores and restaurants including Campus U-Tote-Em, Iron Horse Brewery - Worldwide HQ, Dairy Queen, and many more.

Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities
No pets allowed
The application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 1518 N Brook Ct, Ellensburg, Kittitas, Washington, 98926.

You can reach us via text at (509) 571-2201, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/1518-N-Brook-Ct-Apt-4-Ellensburg-WA-98926

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last month’s rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5781318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1518 N Brook Ct Apt 4 have any available units?
1518 N Brook Ct Apt 4 has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1518 N Brook Ct Apt 4 have?
Some of 1518 N Brook Ct Apt 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1518 N Brook Ct Apt 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1518 N Brook Ct Apt 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 N Brook Ct Apt 4 pet-friendly?
No, 1518 N Brook Ct Apt 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellensburg.
Does 1518 N Brook Ct Apt 4 offer parking?
Yes, 1518 N Brook Ct Apt 4 does offer parking.
Does 1518 N Brook Ct Apt 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1518 N Brook Ct Apt 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 N Brook Ct Apt 4 have a pool?
No, 1518 N Brook Ct Apt 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1518 N Brook Ct Apt 4 have accessible units?
No, 1518 N Brook Ct Apt 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 N Brook Ct Apt 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1518 N Brook Ct Apt 4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1518 N Brook Ct Apt 4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1518 N Brook Ct Apt 4 has units with air conditioning.
