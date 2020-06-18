Amenities
Lovely 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Available in 4plex next to Central Washington University!
Unit features:
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, and dishwasher,
- Air-conditioner
- Patio
- Onsite Laundry
- Off-street parking.
Near multiple stores and restaurants including Campus U-Tote-Em, Iron Horse Brewery - Worldwide HQ, Dairy Queen, and many more.
Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities
No pets allowed
The application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.
Property Address: 1518 N Brook Ct, Ellensburg, Kittitas, Washington, 98926.
You can reach us via text at (509) 571-2201, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/1518-N-Brook-Ct-Apt-4-Ellensburg-WA-98926
Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last month’s rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
(RLNE5781318)