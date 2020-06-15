All apartments in Ellensburg
Ellensburg, WA
117 W Helena Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

117 W Helena Ave

117 W Helena Ave · (509) 925-7144
Location

117 W Helena Ave, Ellensburg, WA 98926

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 117 W Helena Ave · Avail. Aug 3

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

117 W Helena Ave Available 08/03/20 A sweetheart of a home ! - Get out of the apartment because this house has it all, three bedrooms, two baths, washer/dryer, fenced in yard, air conditioning, short distance from CWU, The garage is fully insulated, dry walled, heated, and even has a window. Relax in the virtues of the private yard. Barbecue on the patio out back. Pets considered with agreement and fee. Comes with FREE lawn care. Enjoy the peaceful private house life. This is where you were meant to live. Time to come home. Pictures and video may not be from the same unit.

(RLNE4062395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 W Helena Ave have any available units?
117 W Helena Ave has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 117 W Helena Ave have?
Some of 117 W Helena Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 W Helena Ave currently offering any rent specials?
117 W Helena Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 W Helena Ave pet-friendly?
No, 117 W Helena Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellensburg.
Does 117 W Helena Ave offer parking?
Yes, 117 W Helena Ave does offer parking.
Does 117 W Helena Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 W Helena Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 W Helena Ave have a pool?
No, 117 W Helena Ave does not have a pool.
Does 117 W Helena Ave have accessible units?
No, 117 W Helena Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 117 W Helena Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 W Helena Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 117 W Helena Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 117 W Helena Ave has units with air conditioning.
