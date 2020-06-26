All apartments in Edmonds
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

9318 215th St SW

9318 215th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

9318 215th Street Southwest, Edmonds, WA 98020

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bd, 2 ba, 2 kitchens, 2 entrances, garage &yard - Property Id: 125930

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125930
Property Id 125930

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4936671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9318 215th St SW have any available units?
9318 215th St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmonds, WA.
What amenities does 9318 215th St SW have?
Some of 9318 215th St SW's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9318 215th St SW currently offering any rent specials?
9318 215th St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9318 215th St SW pet-friendly?
No, 9318 215th St SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edmonds.
Does 9318 215th St SW offer parking?
Yes, 9318 215th St SW offers parking.
Does 9318 215th St SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9318 215th St SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9318 215th St SW have a pool?
No, 9318 215th St SW does not have a pool.
Does 9318 215th St SW have accessible units?
No, 9318 215th St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 9318 215th St SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9318 215th St SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 9318 215th St SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 9318 215th St SW does not have units with air conditioning.
