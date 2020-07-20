Rent Calculator
7901 196th St. SW #22
7901 196th Street Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
7901 196th Street Southwest, Edmonds, WA 98026
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Edmonds Condo - One bedroom, one bathroom, 652 sq ft. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. smaller security building, parking included. Outdoor space. Great location
(RLNE4949883)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7901 196th St. SW #22 have any available units?
7901 196th St. SW #22 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Edmonds, WA
.
Is 7901 196th St. SW #22 currently offering any rent specials?
7901 196th St. SW #22 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7901 196th St. SW #22 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7901 196th St. SW #22 is pet friendly.
Does 7901 196th St. SW #22 offer parking?
Yes, 7901 196th St. SW #22 offers parking.
Does 7901 196th St. SW #22 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7901 196th St. SW #22 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7901 196th St. SW #22 have a pool?
No, 7901 196th St. SW #22 does not have a pool.
Does 7901 196th St. SW #22 have accessible units?
No, 7901 196th St. SW #22 does not have accessible units.
Does 7901 196th St. SW #22 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7901 196th St. SW #22 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7901 196th St. SW #22 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7901 196th St. SW #22 does not have units with air conditioning.
