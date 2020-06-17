All apartments in Edmonds
Find more places like 75 Pine St Apt 302.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edmonds, WA
/
75 Pine St Apt 302
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

75 Pine St Apt 302

75 Pine Street · (425) 658-7471
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Edmonds
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

75 Pine Street, Edmonds, WA 98020

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 75 Pine St Apt 302 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1312 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
POINT EDWARDS 2 BED, 2 BATH ELEGANT CONDO WITH 180 WATER VIEW AVAILABLE NOW! - *$3,500/month rent + $150 flat fee for HOA utilities, Tenant will have own electric account*
*2 bed, 2 bath, 1312 SF; Pets on Case by Case basis, Max 2 small to medium pets only (25 lbs or less)*
*First month's rent ($3,500+ $150 utilities) and security deposit ($3,500) due upon move in*
*Building has $500 non refundable move in fee*
-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/
Beautiful top floor condo in sought after Point Edwards community! Tall ceilings and floor to ceiling windows in main living area allow for ample natural light and frame 180 degree view of Puget Sound, ferries, Mt. Baker and more. Kitchen has SS appliances, granite countertops, breakfast bar. W/D and office nook off kitchen. Dining and living room with large patio and gas fireplace are connected to kitchen with open concept layout. Master bedroom has large windows overlooking Puget Sound, patio access and en suite bathroom with walk in closet. Second bedroom is sizeable with oversized windows toward the water and large closet. Unit comes with two reserved parking stalls in secured garage + secured storage unit.
Enjoy all the great amenities offered at Point Edwards: beautiful clubhouse (rent for private parties) with guest rooms, two outdoor pools, two hot tubs, exercise facility, impressive mature landscaping and walking paths with views.
This home has everything you could want! Email for Showing Today!

(RLNE5642464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Pine St Apt 302 have any available units?
75 Pine St Apt 302 has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 75 Pine St Apt 302 have?
Some of 75 Pine St Apt 302's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Pine St Apt 302 currently offering any rent specials?
75 Pine St Apt 302 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Pine St Apt 302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 75 Pine St Apt 302 is pet friendly.
Does 75 Pine St Apt 302 offer parking?
Yes, 75 Pine St Apt 302 does offer parking.
Does 75 Pine St Apt 302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75 Pine St Apt 302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Pine St Apt 302 have a pool?
Yes, 75 Pine St Apt 302 has a pool.
Does 75 Pine St Apt 302 have accessible units?
No, 75 Pine St Apt 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Pine St Apt 302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 75 Pine St Apt 302 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 75 Pine St Apt 302 have units with air conditioning?
No, 75 Pine St Apt 302 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 75 Pine St Apt 302?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Compass Apartments
23020 Edmonds Way
Edmonds, WA 98020
Edmonds Gateway
8610 240th Street Southwest
Edmonds, WA 98026
Park Edmonds
8123 236th St SW
Edmonds, WA 98026
Park 210
7309 210th St SW
Edmonds, WA 98026
Park 212 Apartments
7300 213th Pl SW
Edmonds, WA 98026
Brackett Apartments
9501 244th St SW
Edmonds, WA 98020
Trillium
4902 148th St
Edmonds, WA 98026
Pacific Park
23231 WA-99
Edmonds, WA 98026

Similar Pages

Edmonds 1 BedroomsEdmonds 2 Bedrooms
Edmonds Apartments with Washer-DryerEdmonds Pet Friendly Places
Edmonds Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA
Burien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Bellevue CollegeCity University of Seattle
Clover Park Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity