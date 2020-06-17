75 Pine St Apt 302

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub

POINT EDWARDS 2 BED, 2 BATH ELEGANT CONDO WITH 180 WATER VIEW AVAILABLE NOW! - *$3,500/month rent + $150 flat fee for HOA utilities, Tenant will have own electric account*

*2 bed, 2 bath, 1312 SF; Pets on Case by Case basis, Max 2 small to medium pets only (25 lbs or less)*

*First month's rent ($3,500+ $150 utilities) and security deposit ($3,500) due upon move in*

*Building has $500 non refundable move in fee*

-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

Beautiful top floor condo in sought after Point Edwards community! Tall ceilings and floor to ceiling windows in main living area allow for ample natural light and frame 180 degree view of Puget Sound, ferries, Mt. Baker and more. Kitchen has SS appliances, granite countertops, breakfast bar. W/D and office nook off kitchen. Dining and living room with large patio and gas fireplace are connected to kitchen with open concept layout. Master bedroom has large windows overlooking Puget Sound, patio access and en suite bathroom with walk in closet. Second bedroom is sizeable with oversized windows toward the water and large closet. Unit comes with two reserved parking stalls in secured garage + secured storage unit.

Enjoy all the great amenities offered at Point Edwards: beautiful clubhouse (rent for private parties) with guest rooms, two outdoor pools, two hot tubs, exercise facility, impressive mature landscaping and walking paths with views.

This home has everything you could want! Email for Showing Today!



(RLNE5642464)