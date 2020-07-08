All apartments in Edmonds
Home
/
Edmonds, WA
/
323 2nd Avenue S, 2
323 2nd Avenue S, 2

323 2nd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

323 2nd Avenue South, Edmonds, WA 98020

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom is as close to downtown Edmonds as you can get. Updated bathroom with newer tile floors, vanity, lighting, and mirror. Newer wood floors and paint throughout. Bright, spacious, open floor plan. The living room includes a fireplace which makes this a comfortable and inviting home. Easy access to ferries and bus lines as well as an excellent walk score as everything Edmonds has to offer is right outside your door. This won't last long. W/S/G included. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 2nd Avenue S, 2 have any available units?
323 2nd Avenue S, 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmonds, WA.
Is 323 2nd Avenue S, 2 currently offering any rent specials?
323 2nd Avenue S, 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 2nd Avenue S, 2 pet-friendly?
No, 323 2nd Avenue S, 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edmonds.
Does 323 2nd Avenue S, 2 offer parking?
No, 323 2nd Avenue S, 2 does not offer parking.
Does 323 2nd Avenue S, 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 323 2nd Avenue S, 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 2nd Avenue S, 2 have a pool?
No, 323 2nd Avenue S, 2 does not have a pool.
Does 323 2nd Avenue S, 2 have accessible units?
No, 323 2nd Avenue S, 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 323 2nd Avenue S, 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 323 2nd Avenue S, 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 323 2nd Avenue S, 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 323 2nd Avenue S, 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

