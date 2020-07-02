Rent Calculator
21402 80th Ave W
21402 80th Avenue West
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Edmonds
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Location
21402 80th Avenue West, Edmonds, WA 98026
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Bullock Garage Apartment - Property Id: 235867
Private apartment on a single family lot. New carpet, paint and fixtures.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235867
Property Id 235867
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5674382)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21402 80th Ave W have any available units?
21402 80th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Edmonds, WA
.
What amenities does 21402 80th Ave W have?
Some of 21402 80th Ave W's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 21402 80th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
21402 80th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21402 80th Ave W pet-friendly?
No, 21402 80th Ave W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Edmonds
.
Does 21402 80th Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 21402 80th Ave W offers parking.
Does 21402 80th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21402 80th Ave W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21402 80th Ave W have a pool?
No, 21402 80th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 21402 80th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 21402 80th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 21402 80th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21402 80th Ave W has units with dishwashers.
Does 21402 80th Ave W have units with air conditioning?
No, 21402 80th Ave W does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Pacific Park
23231 WA-99
Edmonds, WA 98026
Brackett Apartments
9501 244th St SW
Edmonds, WA 98020
Park Edmonds
8123 236th St SW
Edmonds, WA 98026
Compass Apartments
23020 Edmonds Way
Edmonds, WA 98020
Park 212 Apartments
7300 213th Pl SW
Edmonds, WA 98026
Park 210
7309 210th St SW
Edmonds, WA 98026
Trillium
4902 148th St
Edmonds, WA 98026
