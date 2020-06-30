21034 74th AVE WEST - 16

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking guest parking refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking guest parking

Apartment #16 is on north end of the top floor of a two story building. The kitchen is shared with the living room. There is a small deck directly in front of the unit. The six apartments in the building share a laundry room. One parking space is assigned to apartment #16 with ample guest parking

Seattle Heights Apartments is a four building complex of 15 apartments in two story buildings. Located near Swedish Hospital, Edmonds Woodway H.S. and Edmonds Community College.. Ample parking with easy access to buslines, I-5 and SR 99. Water, sewer and garbage are included in the rent.



We are willing to consider applicants with marginal credit scores, bankruptcy, legal issues, etc on a case by case basis. We are looking for people who can afford the rent, have stable income/employment and no negative rental history. Perfect

credit is not as important as a steady and dependable job. Section 8 considered.