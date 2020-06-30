All apartments in Edmonds
Last updated February 26 2020

21034 74th AVE WEST - 16

21034 74th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

21034 74th Avenue West, Edmonds, WA 98026

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
guest parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
guest parking
Apartment #16 is on north end of the top floor of a two story building. The kitchen is shared with the living room. There is a small deck directly in front of the unit. The six apartments in the building share a laundry room. One parking space is assigned to apartment #16 with ample guest parking
Seattle Heights Apartments is a four building complex of 15 apartments in two story buildings. Located near Swedish Hospital, Edmonds Woodway H.S. and Edmonds Community College.. Ample parking with easy access to buslines, I-5 and SR 99. Water, sewer and garbage are included in the rent.

We are willing to consider applicants with marginal credit scores, bankruptcy, legal issues, etc on a case by case basis. We are looking for people who can afford the rent, have stable income/employment and no negative rental history. Perfect
credit is not as important as a steady and dependable job. Section 8 considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21034 74th AVE WEST - 16 have any available units?
21034 74th AVE WEST - 16 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmonds, WA.
What amenities does 21034 74th AVE WEST - 16 have?
Some of 21034 74th AVE WEST - 16's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21034 74th AVE WEST - 16 currently offering any rent specials?
21034 74th AVE WEST - 16 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21034 74th AVE WEST - 16 pet-friendly?
No, 21034 74th AVE WEST - 16 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edmonds.
Does 21034 74th AVE WEST - 16 offer parking?
Yes, 21034 74th AVE WEST - 16 offers parking.
Does 21034 74th AVE WEST - 16 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21034 74th AVE WEST - 16 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21034 74th AVE WEST - 16 have a pool?
No, 21034 74th AVE WEST - 16 does not have a pool.
Does 21034 74th AVE WEST - 16 have accessible units?
No, 21034 74th AVE WEST - 16 does not have accessible units.
Does 21034 74th AVE WEST - 16 have units with dishwashers?
No, 21034 74th AVE WEST - 16 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21034 74th AVE WEST - 16 have units with air conditioning?
No, 21034 74th AVE WEST - 16 does not have units with air conditioning.

