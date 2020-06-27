Rent Calculator
Home
/
Edmonds, WA
/
17407 76th Ave West
Last updated July 4 2019 at 7:14 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
17407 76th Ave West
17407 76th Avenue West
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
17407 76th Avenue West, Edmonds, WA 98026
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4br,2.5 bath - 3450.00Sq.ft. Beautiful Puget Sound View House for Rent in Edmonds!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17407 76th Ave West have any available units?
17407 76th Ave West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Edmonds, WA
.
What amenities does 17407 76th Ave West have?
Some of 17407 76th Ave West's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 17407 76th Ave West currently offering any rent specials?
17407 76th Ave West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17407 76th Ave West pet-friendly?
No, 17407 76th Ave West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Edmonds
.
Does 17407 76th Ave West offer parking?
Yes, 17407 76th Ave West offers parking.
Does 17407 76th Ave West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17407 76th Ave West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17407 76th Ave West have a pool?
No, 17407 76th Ave West does not have a pool.
Does 17407 76th Ave West have accessible units?
No, 17407 76th Ave West does not have accessible units.
Does 17407 76th Ave West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17407 76th Ave West has units with dishwashers.
Does 17407 76th Ave West have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17407 76th Ave West has units with air conditioning.
