14626 Edmonds Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel media room

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities media room

This charming, private executive home in Edmonds is just fifteen minutes drive from Seattle. Edmonds has numerous options for your commute; it can be reached via the state ferry, Amtrak, Sounder Rail, and the I-5 highway system. Beach access is just four blocks walking distance at Bracketts Landing, boating at North Marina Beach Park and the Port of Edmonds on Puget Sound. A 19th century mill town, Edmonds museums and historic downtown with shops, restaurants, theaters and even Starbucks are only 2 blocks away.



Despite the close proximity to major points of commerce, this fully furnished home has the feel of the countryside; it is setback from the road by two large trees that provide privacy and seclusion. Its welcoming gabled exterior is punctuated by a spacious yet intimate deck boasting trellises, flowerboxes, even a birdhouse.



If that didnt take your breath away, the hardwood floors, pitched high ceilings with recessed spotlights, and the hardwood kitchen counters and marble tile backsplash certainly will. Throughout, modern contemporary furnishings and design exude class and style. Upon entry, the large kitchen beckons, featuring a full refrigerator and electric stove, double sink, toaster oven, microwave, and other appliances. A stackable washer and dryer combo is installed and ready for laundry day. Read the morning paper in the sunlight of the breakfast nook; theres enough seating for company as well.



The living room has an LCD TV and leather seating for your enjoyment. The master bath features elegant stainless steel fixtures and granite counter tops, along with a sizeable walk in shower. A full size queen bed and plenty of closet space in the master bedroom tempt, while the gabled ceiling yields a skylight that creates a bright, open space perfect for reading and working.



Given the prime location and private feel of this well appointed home, it is difficult to believe, but true, that Boeing, Amazon, Starbucks, Microsoft, the University of Washin