Edmonds, WA
14626 Edmonds Street
Last updated December 9 2019 at 10:14 AM

14626 Edmonds Street

14626 Edmonds Way · No Longer Available
Location

14626 Edmonds Way, Edmonds, WA 98020

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
This charming, private executive home in Edmonds is just fifteen minutes drive from Seattle. Edmonds has numerous options for your commute; it can be reached via the state ferry, Amtrak, Sounder Rail, and the I-5 highway system. Beach access is just four blocks walking distance at Bracketts Landing, boating at North Marina Beach Park and the Port of Edmonds on Puget Sound. A 19th century mill town, Edmonds museums and historic downtown with shops, restaurants, theaters and even Starbucks are only 2 blocks away.

Despite the close proximity to major points of commerce, this fully furnished home has the feel of the countryside; it is setback from the road by two large trees that provide privacy and seclusion. Its welcoming gabled exterior is punctuated by a spacious yet intimate deck boasting trellises, flowerboxes, even a birdhouse.

If that didnt take your breath away, the hardwood floors, pitched high ceilings with recessed spotlights, and the hardwood kitchen counters and marble tile backsplash certainly will. Throughout, modern contemporary furnishings and design exude class and style. Upon entry, the large kitchen beckons, featuring a full refrigerator and electric stove, double sink, toaster oven, microwave, and other appliances. A stackable washer and dryer combo is installed and ready for laundry day. Read the morning paper in the sunlight of the breakfast nook; theres enough seating for company as well.

The living room has an LCD TV and leather seating for your enjoyment. The master bath features elegant stainless steel fixtures and granite counter tops, along with a sizeable walk in shower. A full size queen bed and plenty of closet space in the master bedroom tempt, while the gabled ceiling yields a skylight that creates a bright, open space perfect for reading and working.

Given the prime location and private feel of this well appointed home, it is difficult to believe, but true, that Boeing, Amazon, Starbucks, Microsoft, the University of Washin

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14626 Edmonds Street have any available units?
14626 Edmonds Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmonds, WA.
What amenities does 14626 Edmonds Street have?
Some of 14626 Edmonds Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14626 Edmonds Street currently offering any rent specials?
14626 Edmonds Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14626 Edmonds Street pet-friendly?
No, 14626 Edmonds Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edmonds.
Does 14626 Edmonds Street offer parking?
No, 14626 Edmonds Street does not offer parking.
Does 14626 Edmonds Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14626 Edmonds Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14626 Edmonds Street have a pool?
No, 14626 Edmonds Street does not have a pool.
Does 14626 Edmonds Street have accessible units?
No, 14626 Edmonds Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14626 Edmonds Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14626 Edmonds Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14626 Edmonds Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 14626 Edmonds Street does not have units with air conditioning.
