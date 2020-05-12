Rent Calculator
625 105th Ave E
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:13 PM
625 105th Ave E
625 105th Avenue East
No Longer Available
Location
625 105th Avenue East, Edgewood, WA 98372
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/153b3b7013 ----
Edgewood 2 BR 1 bath single story duplex with washer/dryer hook-ups, forced air electric furnace, and 1 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 625 105th Ave E have any available units?
625 105th Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Edgewood, WA
.
What amenities does 625 105th Ave E have?
Some of 625 105th Ave E's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 625 105th Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
625 105th Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 105th Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 625 105th Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Edgewood
.
Does 625 105th Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 625 105th Ave E offers parking.
Does 625 105th Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 105th Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 105th Ave E have a pool?
No, 625 105th Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 625 105th Ave E have accessible units?
No, 625 105th Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 625 105th Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 625 105th Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 625 105th Ave E have units with air conditioning?
No, 625 105th Ave E does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
