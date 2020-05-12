All apartments in Edgewood
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:13 PM

625 105th Ave E

625 105th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

625 105th Avenue East, Edgewood, WA 98372

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/153b3b7013 ----
Edgewood 2 BR 1 bath single story duplex with washer/dryer hook-ups, forced air electric furnace, and 1 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

