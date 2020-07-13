Rent Calculator
Home
/
Edgewood, WA
/
2612 112th Ave E
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:12 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2612 112th Ave E
2612 112th Avenue East
·
No Longer Available
Location
2612 112th Avenue East, Edgewood, WA 98372
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2612 112th Ave E have any available units?
2612 112th Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Edgewood, WA
.
Is 2612 112th Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
2612 112th Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2612 112th Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 2612 112th Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Edgewood
.
Does 2612 112th Ave E offer parking?
No, 2612 112th Ave E does not offer parking.
Does 2612 112th Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2612 112th Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2612 112th Ave E have a pool?
No, 2612 112th Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 2612 112th Ave E have accessible units?
No, 2612 112th Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 2612 112th Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 2612 112th Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2612 112th Ave E have units with air conditioning?
No, 2612 112th Ave E does not have units with air conditioning.
