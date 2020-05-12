10525 36th Street East

Amenities
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex in Edgewood. Large Kitchen with lots of cabinet space, dining area, All Appliances included expect microwave! An Oversized garage!!! Located on a dead end street. W/D Hook ups
Utilities:
Electric: PSE
Refuse: Murrys
Water: Paid in addition to rent
Septic: $25.00
Cable: Comcast
Water and Yard Care $100 In addition to rent
Pets: Negotiable
$300 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee
TOTAL MOVE IN $3275
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 2/20/1
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.